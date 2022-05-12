Rachel Niswander named principal at Maryland Elementary School in Bexley

Bexley City Schools hired from within in naming Rachel Niswander as principal at Maryland Elementary School.

Niswander will replace Susan Drake in a move approved by the board of education 5-0 at the May 11 meeting.

Rachel Niswander

Niswander has worked in the district for 20 years, most recently as principal of the district’s online school. She previously taught at Maryland.

“Rachel is an experienced, thoughtful and inclusive educator, communicator and leader,” Superintendent Jason Fine said.

Niswander was among 39 candidates who applied for the position after Drake announced she would be leaving at the end of the school year to head a nonprofit organization, Fine said.

“Over 60 Maryland staff, community members and students volunteered throughout the multilayered interview process that revealed Mrs. Niswander was the best candidate for this role,” he said. “The process included community and staff input, several resume reviews with committees and seven formal interview rounds.”

Niswander said she’s eager to being her new role.

“I’m excited about Maryland’s future. I love being a part of that school. I love being a part of this community,” she said. “It really is not part of a goal that I’m achieving, but a dream to be able to become the principal at Maryland.”

Board Vice President Alissha Mitchell said she is familiar with Niswander’s work through presentations about Maryland at board meetings.

“I would often light up when you would get up to present because I could see the love that you had for the work that you were doing,” Mitchell said to Niswander before the board’s vote.

The board approved a two-year contract for Niswander that begins Aug. 1 and continues through July 31, 2024, at an annual salary of $103,000, not including benefits.

Niswander holds a bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate from Capital University, a master’s degree in the art of teaching from Marygrove College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Cincinnati.

Story continues

ditorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Rachel Niswander named principal at Maryland Elementary School in Bexley