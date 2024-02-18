Rachel Reeves must build her way to a growth plan

It remains to be seen whether the shadow chancellor’s 'securonomics' is a mere campaign slogan or a promising new departure - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

How would a Labour government get the economy moving? When it comes to specifics, His Majesty’s opposition remains coy.

Last Thursday, I asked Rachel Reeves what policies she would put in the budget statement on 6 March were she delivering it, rather than Jeremy Hunt.

The shadow chancellor replied in coded terms, talking about “not having access to the same detailed data on the public finances” as ministers and her determination to “avoid making commitments [she] can’t keep”.

I spoke to Reeves at Labour’s hastily-convened press conference, after news broke that the UK economy tipped into recession last year.

GDP fell during the final two quarters of 2023, the Office for National Statistics said – by 0.1pc between July and September, compared to the same period the previous year, with a steeper 0.3pc drop from October to December. That’s the technical definition of “recession” – two successive quarters of GDP contraction.

Compared to other large economies, the UK is middling. The US grew 2.5pc last year, partly due to America’s cheap-energy fracking revolution. German GDP, in contrast, contracted 0.3pc during 2023 as a whole and has been in and out of recession for almost eighteen months.

Britain just about grew, by 0.1pc, last year. And while the second half of 2023 marked our first non-Covid era recession since 2009, the GDP drop was tiny. And there’s compelling survey evidence growth resumed last month, as shown by Friday’s strong retail sales figures.

While this recession is both shallow and short, the ONS fine-print shows disturbing trends in GDP per head – a more accurate gauge of living standards. Our population has grown sharply over recent years, with net immigration hitting 745,000 in 2022 – an increase, in just twelve months, equivalent to the city of Leeds.

When a shrinking economy supports more people, GDP per head falls even more – by 0.4pc during the third quarter of 2023 and 0.6pc during the fourth. GDP per head hasn’t grown, in fact, since the first quarter of 2022.

That’s why, along with rising prices and a higher tax burden, so many of us “feel poorer” than before the pandemic.

With Labour 20 points ahead in most polls, and particularly after this double by-election drubbing, the Tories look set to be turfed out of office. The party’s strategy, to the extent they have one, is to delay the general election until the autumn, in the hope the economic outlook improves.

By then, the Bank of England should have made several interest rate cuts. Together with a few tax reductions – including in next month’s budget – that could generate an economic “feelgood factor”.

But even if the economy does perk up, an outgoing Tory government will bequeath Labour an economic can of worms. The incoming Treasury team will face low growth and high taxes, politically untouchable spending and huge government debt, unsustainably high immigration and crumbling infrastructure.

I get Reeves’ reluctance to reveal her party’s preferred economic measures at this stage. If the Opposition announces strong policies months before an election, ministers can steal them, spiking their rivals’ guns.

Over recent weeks, though, Labour has all-but-abandoned its flagship “green prosperity” pledge to spend £28bn a year on green investment. Yet that was the centrepiece of the party’s growth strategy.

Reeves also talks a lot about “securonomics”, the strategy she describes as “putting economic security first, for family finances, for our national economy, rebuilding our ability to do, make and sell here in Britain so we’re less exposed to global shocks”.

Securonomics is about “an active, strategic, state working in harmony with vibrant and open markets”, she says. To me, that’s just faux-scientific verbiage.

The Tories brought us “levelling-up”, which has delivered next to nothing. Is “securonomics” Labour’s version, a campaigning slogan rather than a set of thought-out and costed policies?

One area where Labour’s rhetoric has been bold is planning reform. In late 2022, Rishi Sunak dropped compulsory householding targets for local authorities – targets Keir Starmer immediately promised to reinstate.

The Labour leader has pledged to oversee a “major boost” in affordable and social housing delivery. He has proposed a fast-tracked planning process and an undisclosed number of “post-war new towns”.

This makes sense – Britain hasn’t created a sizeable new settlement since the late-1960s. During that period, the UK population has expanded by 15 million, driving up housing costs.

Mass housebuilding certainly generates growth – given the boost to related sectors, from legal services to furniture retailing. The latest GDP numbers showed construction down 1.3pc during the last quarter of 2023, with housebuilding falling for well over a year.

When it comes to securing privately-owned land for new towns, Labour wants to return to the post-war compulsory purchase order (CPO) mechanism, transferring all “planning uplift” to the state rather than to landowners as now. That value can then be used to build schools, hospitals and other infrastructure new dwellings need.

In my book Home Truths, I proposed a more moderate mechanism, not reliant on CPO, with planning gain split evenly between local authorities and landowners. Labour’s plans are unduly confiscatory and would spark countless lawsuits.

Labour should instead be looking to use state-owned land – which amounts to 6pc of all freehold acreage across the country, including countless urban sites prime for development.

If the state released just one 20th of its land, that is room enough for over two million homes – far more in cities, where building densities are higher.

Subsidised sales of government land should be restricted to small, local builders – with strict conditions relating to build-out pace and affordable and social housing provision.

This “Great British sell-off” would be a broadly centre-right policy (smaller state, more privatisation) that also appeals to the Left – a market intervention that helps the less well-off. That’s the political sweetspot Labour should be aiming for.

Harnessing state-owned land could help a generation of priced-out youngsters buy their own home, avoiding the pitfalls and disadvantages of renting. Is that “secureonomics”?

