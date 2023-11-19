Rachel Reeves refuses to say whether Labour would reverse inheritance tax cuts

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said 'cutting inheritance tax in the middle of a massive cost of living crisis... is not the right priority' - Jeff Overs/BBC

Rachel Reeves has refused to say whether a Labour government would reverse any inheritance tax cuts introduced in the Autumn Statement this week.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is said to be considering cuts to inheritance tax as part of a pre-election strategy to reduce the tax burden and boost growth.

However, Ms Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said on Sunday that cutting the tax was “not the right thing to do” now, but added that she was not going to make any manifesto commitments ahead of an election.

“I will set out all of our plans that will be fully costed and fully funded in our manifesto,” she told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“I don’t want to write the manifesto here on your programme. I don’t think I can be any clearer. This would not be a priority for me.”

She added: “Cutting inheritance tax in the middle of a massive cost of living crisis and when public services are on their knees is not the right priority.

“I understand people’s desire to pass onto their children what they have worked hard for, but right now that is not the right thing to do and we would not support it.”

Rishi Sunak is said to be reconsidering announcing an inheritance tax cut amid a backlash from “Red Wall” Tory MPs if he uses his fiscal windfall of £20 billion to deliver tax cuts for the richer, rather than ordinary families.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) estimated that four fifths of any cut in inheritance tax would benefit those with more than £1 million upon their death. Each person with more than £1 million would receive an average tax cut of £180,000.

It has raised speculation that Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt could delay any inheritance tax cut until next year’s Budget. Instead, they are said to be considering income tax cuts through raising the thresholds at which families pay higher rates, and reforms to National Insurance.

Ms Reeves also refused to say whether she would reverse the Conservative Government’s plans to cut wider benefits of those who refuse to engage with their job centre or take on work offered to them.

The plans could see those sanctioned denied access not just to welfare payments, but also associated benefits such as free prescriptions or help with energy bills.

Asked if she would reverse changes to benefits sanctions, Ms Reeves said: “They have been in power now for 13 years. If it’s the case that people can play the system and not look for work whilst claiming taxpayers’ money, that’s on them, what have they been doing for 13 years?

“For me, it’s about tackling the root cause of the problem. There are 7.8 million people on hospital waiting lists and there are 2.6 million people who are off work sick. Those two things are linked, we have got to get our NHS functioning properly, because that’s the way to get our economy working properly.”

Asked repeatedly if people do play the system, she added: “It’s my personal belief that people are desperate to improve the lives of them and their families, that there are too many people who come to see me at my surgeries who are struggling to put food on the table, are struggling to pay their rents, and I want to help them to get work, and that starts by fixing our National Health Service.”

Ms Reeves also said that Labour would raise benefits in line with September inflation figures if elected.

“The election is likely to come in a year’s time and the Government will have already implemented that, but in government I will use the inflation rate that is traditional, the September inflation, to uprate benefits,” she said.

“If you pick and choose from year to year which inflation number is the cheapest thing to do, then what you see is the gradual erosion of people’s incomes.”

