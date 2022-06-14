Rachel Reeves ‘utterly immoral’ for using unpaid student staff

Rachel Reeves speaks in Parliament - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

Labour’s shadow chancellor had three students working for her office while only paying them expenses, in what critics have dubbed “unpaid internships”, The Telegraph can reveal.

Rachel Reeves paid the students travel and lunch expenses but did not pay them a salary during the past academic year.

Critics said the positions were in effect “unpaid internships” and accused Ms Reeves of hypocrisy given her robust criticism of the practice in the past.

But Ms Reeves’s office has argued that the positions do not amount to “unpaid interns” because the students involved are on work placement and get maintenance support.

One of the interns also claimed that they worked one day a week in the office of Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader.

A Labour spokesman said no student had been placed with Sir Keir’s office, but did not rule out that one of Ms Reeves’ placement students did some work for him during their stint.

A number of universities run political degrees that include an academic year’s work placement with an MP in Parliament.

It is understood that the placements are arranged between the MPs’ offices and the universities directly.

During that time, the individual continues to receive the usual student financial support – which can include loans to cover tuition fees and maintenance costs.

It is up to each MP to decide what to pay each placement student.

‘Work should be paid’

Ms Reeves’ office covers expenses for costs like transport and lunch. But other MPs have chosen to pay those involved.

Guy Opperman, the Tory MP for Hexham and the pensions minister, employed a paid student intern working in his office for six months who received £16,302 per annum.

Anna Firth, the Tory MP for Southend West, has a student intern starting a nine-month work placement in her office next week who will be paid. The position is being taken up as part of a university degree.

Alec Shelbrooke, a Conservative MP who put forward a Private Members Bill to ban unpaid internships, said Ms Reeves’s decision not to pay the students was “utterly immoral” and “frankly unacceptable”.

He said: “It is utter hypocrisy that a Labour shadow chancellor would have unpaid interns working in their office.

“I am stunned and appalled that the person who wants to be in charge of the nation’s finances would have unpaid interns,” adding that they had “no place in a meritocratic society”.

He added: “Even if the work took place as part of a degree course it should be paid.

“At a time when the cost of living crisis is hitting people hard it is truly shocking news”.

A Labour spokesman said: “There are no unpaid interns in Rachel Reeves’ office. They do have students on official work placements, which are an important part of their undergraduate degree.

“They get the same financial support as if they were studying, and their travel and lunch expenses are also covered.”

Reeves pledged end to practice in 2017

Ms Reeves, the Labour MP for Leeds West who was previously shadow work and pensions secretary, has called for the end of unpaid internships in the past.

Ms Reeves said in 2017: “We will end zero hours contracts and ban unpaid internships.

“Labour will give all workers equal rights from day one, whether they are in part-time, full-time, temporary or permanent jobs.”

The 2019 Labour manifesto, on which she stood as an MP seeking re-election, pledged to “make sure people are treated equally at work by banning unpaid internships”.

One third of all staffers working in Parliament are either currently unpaid, or have previously worked unpaid for an MP, research from the Sutton Trust, a social mobility charity, suggests.

The 2018 report found that 36 per cent of those working for Labour offices were more likely to be unpaid compared to 28 per cent of those working for the Conservatives, with younger and less experienced staff also more likely to have worked unpaid.

Sir Peter Lampl, Founder and Chairman of the Sutton Trust, said: “Internships offer a crucial first step on the career ladder for many young people. But unpaid internships are effectively closed to those from low and moderate-income backgrounds who simply can’t afford to work without pay.

“While unpaid sandwich year internships are legal, students who have to rely solely on their maintenance loan have a real problem in accessing good internships which are the building blocks of a career.

“All employers should look at paying their interns a fair rate – which in the capital is the London Living Wage (£11.05 an hour). Paying interns a fair wage for their work not only supports young people in their careers, but also allows employers to access a wider pool of talent.”