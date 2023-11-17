Rachel Zegler Reveals Steven Spielberg’s Advice

West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler says the biggest splurge she’s made since raking in big paychecks has been owning a dog and she didn’t realize how many snacks people would offer her as a famous person. She also says she was the most starstruck by Serena and Venus Williams at her first Academy Awards and describes grasping her heart when they walked by because they’re actually real people. When it comes to the most famous contact in her phone, that honor goes to Steven Spielberg who gave her a great piece of advice: “everybody else is just as scared as you are, so use it.”

View comments