On racial and criminal justice, Biden has shown some promise, but little progress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Levin and Khalil Cumberbatch
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this April 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29.
In this April 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office during a raging pandemic and amid the first violent transition of power in our nation’s history. Their ascension also followed a campaign in which bipartisan criminal justice reforms backed by evidence were routinely conflated with caustic clashes over “defunding the police.”

But these challenges are no excuse for inaction.

Too many Americans cannot wait a day longer for our national promise of safety and justice to be fulfilled. And all Americans deserve the right to walk alone at night in the park and wake up in a world free of news stories whose searing ending is given away by just three words: “unarmed Black man.”

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

Few realistically expected major criminal justice reform legislation to pass Congress within the administration’s first 100 days. The president and an evenly divided Congress were understandably focused on responding to the pandemic and its economic consequences.

Despite that, the administration has begun to drive some positive momentum through executive actions and the appointment of experienced, strategic people to senior positions.

Column: The entire country needed a guilty verdict in Chauvin case. But laws still need to change.

Within days of taking office, according to HuffPost, the Department of Justice rescinded a controversial memo issued by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions that upended the traditional role of prosecutorial discretion that required prosecutors to pursue the most severe charge and sentence possible in every case.

More recently, Justice reversed the Trump administration’s moratorium on “pattern-or-practice” investigations of police departments — and launched probes of agencies in Minneapolis and Louisville.

Often, the consent decrees that stem from these investigations have, particularly when accompanied by independent monitoring, improved policing outcomes, including reducing excessive force, in the affected jurisdictions.

President Joe Biden pays respects to the late Capitol Police officer William Evans on April 13, 2021. Evans, an 18-year member of the force who served on the agency&#39;s First Responders Unit, died during an attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
President Joe Biden pays respects to the late Capitol Police officer William Evans on April 13, 2021. Evans, an 18-year member of the force who served on the agency's First Responders Unit, died during an attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

While these steps represent a worthy start, the administration has much more executive ammunition at its disposal.

The DOJ must clearly and fully reverse a Trump-era memo that may soon require some people who received release from prison during the COVID-19 pandemic to be reincarcerated, even though they have been law abiding since being discharged. The Biden administration has issued memos that appear to limit its applicability, but directives are very unclear.

Racism within police ranks: A look at the struggles of Black cops by a former officer

The administration also has yet to take needed steps to curb the transfer of military equipment to police departments and overhaul the clemency process to provide independence from DOJ prosecutors.

When it comes to legislation, the White House must put the same political muscle behind policing and criminal justice reforms as it is using on other priority issues, such as infrastructure. Although the administration’s historic proposal for $5 billion for community violence-prevention programs is laudable, many promising and largely bipartisan bills in Congress could also benefit from the president’s encouragement.

The House and Senate are working to reconcile dueling police reform bills that would bolster police training, establish a duty to intervene and create a registry of officers who have committed misconduct. Pending bipartisan bills that deserve the administration’s support would eliminate the disparity in sentencing laws between crack and cocaine and create a mechanism to automatically seal old, low-level federal convictions.

Next steps should include eliminating all federal mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses, creating waivers from federal prosecution for banking and other activities in states with legal marijuana, launching a process to strip the federal code of unnecessary and duplicative statutes, and establishing stronger oversight of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Beyond using his authority to champion new laws and take executive actions, Biden must convey to Americans that a fair, effective criminal justice system is a national priority — and essential to a unified democracy.

That message must vigorously address the country's ongoing journey toward racial equity. In recent decades, America has made significant progress in closing the pernicious racial disparities in our justice system. Between 2000 and 2016, for example, the disparity in the rate of imprisonment for African Americans for drug crimes dropped significantly. But the murder of George Floyd and its painful aftermath have exposed the persistent and corrosive cracks of racial injustice in our nation’s foundation.

Policing the USA: A look at race, justice, media

We need to build back better, but we cannot do so on shaky ground.

Instead, to deliver a justice system that is worthy of our nation’s founding principles and merits the trust of all Americans, this administration and Republican leaders must work together to confront the failed policies of the past and mold the promising elements of Biden’s first 100 days into lasting change.

Marc Levin is chief policy counsel for the Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan criminal justice think tank and invitational membership organization. Khalil Cumberbatch is the council’s director of strategic partnerships.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: On criminal justice, Biden has shown some promise, but little progress

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter fraud claims, asks why he believes he was 'chosen' to possess evidence of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously exchanged barbs after Kimmel made several jokes about the MyPillow CEO's crack cocaine addiction on his late night show.

  • Elizabeth Warren fist-pumps and Joe Manchin takes notes during Biden's first joint address to Congress

    Democratic and Republican lawmakers' real-time responses to Biden's address illustrated the chasm between the two political parties.

  • Rudy Giuliani's lawyer said the feds raiding his Manhattan apartment is a 'clear example of a corrupt double standard'

    Federal investigators executed a search warrant against Giuliani on Wednesday in connection with a criminal probe into his dealings in Ukraine.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from Peyton Manning's legendary 1998 NFL Draft

    The 1998 Draft produced some of the biggest booms, and busts, in draft history.

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • Twitter users made memes about Kylie Jenner's daughter and Stormy Daniels as the #FreeStormy hashtag trended

    Twitter was set ablaze with memes and jokes after the hashtag #FreeStormy was thought to have been about Kylie Jenner's daughter and Stormy Daniels.

  • Ford posts profit, says chip shortage may cut production 50%

    Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter. Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the second quarter should be the low point for the chip shortage, but it probably will last into next year. The situation will improve in the second half, but Ford still will see production fall 10% over original plans, he said.

  • China launches permanent space station as it prepares to land on Mars

    China on Thursday launched the core module for its first permanent space station as the country pursues its ambitious space programme. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module, blasted into space on the Long March-5B Y2 rocket from Hainan, an island in southern China, according to state media. The module will become the management and control hub of China’s Tiangong space station, which could be operational by the end of next year, state media said. China is planning for astronauts to live in the core module of the station for up to six months at a time; at least 12 astronauts are training now for such missions. China has invested heavily in its space programme, a source of national pride and touted as a symbol of the country’s growing technological expertise and strength. Beijing aims to become a major space power by 2030.

  • Moscow is annoyed Eastern European governments no longer turn a blind eye to assassinations by 'Unit 29155'

    The diplomatic expulsions mean fewer jobs can be taken by Russian intelligence officers working undercover.

  • LaMelo Ball better be ready, because Hornets’ Terry Rozier sure needs reinforcements

    Charlotte Hornets star Rozier looks exhausted, having shot 8-of-35 in his last two games

  • Tucker Carlson twice called MSNBC anchor Joy Reid the 'race lady' during his Tuesday show. She wasn't talking about race.

    "Here's the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work," Carlson said, referring to Reid. Reid did not mention race in the clip.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'

    The Hulu original series based on the famed novel by Margaret Atwood has a huge following, but even superfans might not know these fun facts.

  • They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

    The Awa, who have been called "the most threatened tribe on earth", face fresh challenges in Brazil.

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin work as a married couple because 'they agree on God'

    The couple wedded in September 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about the "beautiful couple" and their faith during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • EU lawyers demand immediate access to UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines

    European Union lawyers on Wednesday demanded AstraZeneca immediately deliver Covid-19 vaccines from its factories in Britain, in a move that risks reigniting a spat with London over scarce vaccine supplies. The call came in the opening hearing of the European Commission's legal case in Brussels against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker over supply delays. AstraZeneca has missed delivery targets to both Britain and the EU, delaying the bloc's immunisation campaign in particular, and stoking tensions between London and Brussels. The bloc accuses the company of failing to meet its contractual obligations, whereas AstraZeneca says it is complying with the agreement, which it considers not fully binding. "We demand deliveries by the end of June and we also demand with immediate effect the use of all plants listed in the contract," EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the judge in a hearing room packed with journalists. "The contract listed a series of plants that had to be used by AstraZeneca and that still today, in breach of the contract, AstraZeneca is not using," the lawyer said. AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah retorted: "There is no obligation to use the factories." The contract lists four vaccine-making plants, with two of them Britain. Whereas AstraZeneca has delivered doses to the EU from sites in Belgium and the Netherlands, it has not shipped to EU countries any dose produced in UK plants run by Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics. The contract also says that a Catalent factory in the United States which manufactures AstraZeneca jabs "may serve as a back-up supply site".

  • Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

    President Joe Biden intends to keep the watchdog overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, a longtime intelligence official who rose to the post after his predecessor was fired by President Donald Trump for his role in Trump's first impeachment. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints.

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.