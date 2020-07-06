Racial discrimination in big tech: Few Black people, Latinos in non-tech jobs in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – In 2014, leading technology companies released data showing they vastly underemploy African Americans and Hispanics. Those groups make up 5% of the companies workforce, compared to 14% nationally.

Company personnel leaders — many with titles such as director of diversity and inclusion — admit they have work to do but often cite a "pipeline problem" as a key factor in their inability to hire more computer scientists of color.

But a USA TODAY analysis of employment documents submitted by Facebook, Google and Yahoo to the federal government reveals that minorities are also sharply underrepresented in non-technical jobs such as sales and administration, with African Americans faring noticeably worse than Hispanics.

For example, Hispanics make up 5% of college-educated officials and managers nationwide, 4% at Yahoo and even less at Facebook and Google. African Americans make up 6% of officials and managers nationally, but 2% or less at these three tech giants.

Black and Hispanic professionals — a broad category that includes lawyers, accountants, marketers and computer scientists — make up 5% of all professionals at Facebook, Google and Yahoo but 13% of college-educated professionals nationwide.

"The data tells the whole story," says Rev. Jesse Jackson, whose Rainbow PUSH coalition has pressed Silicon Valley companies to face up to their diversity problem. "There are talented blacks and Latinos who can fill well-paying non-tech jobs in the tech industry. Let's not limit the debate to computer science and engineering positions."

Kara Smith, 36, has an MBA from Northwestern University and is a product manager at Xtime, a Redwood Shores, Calif., company bought by Cox Automotive last month for $326 million in cash. She says she's gotten used to being one of the few black people in the room.

"If you are going to feel intimidated by that, this is probably not the industry for you," Smith said. "Do I think this leaves me behind sometimes or that I am not reaching my full potential? Possibly. But I try not to focus on it."

Jesse Jackson addresses Microsoft executives, one of many such meetings in recent months as his Rainbow/PUSH coalition tackles the issue of diversity hiring in Silicon Valley. More

Erin Teague, an African-American engineer and director of product management at Yahoo, says the lack of diversity in Silicon Valley is a deterrent to many of her talented peers of color.

"I have friends who say, 'I can move to New York and work at an amazing company or I can move to Silicon Valley and work at an amazing company, but in New York I will have a network, I'll have friends,' " she says.

That poses a major challenge for Silicon Valley companies that are staffed largely by white and Asian men while trying to appeal to diverse users.

"If we are the primary users of these products, then we have to be part of the teams building them," Teague says. "It's advantageous for companies to employ us."

A broad range of interviews and reports by USA TODAY in the recent months show that Silicon Valley companies tend to be built through the professional and social networks of employees, perpetuating the status quo. Hiring managers and executives have begun casting a wider net to broaden diversity and are training employees how to combat unconscious bias.

"I think people at Google and these other companies mean well. Sometimes they're just not aware the problem exists because the priority at these companies has been to build great products for their users. Now that they are more established and have proven their models work, they naturally reflect on what they would have done or will do differently going forward," says Eric Flores, a former Google employee now an entrepreneur in residence at Manos Accelerator, which targets Latino entrepreneurs.

Flores adds that he doesn't expect change overnight: "We have to be patient."