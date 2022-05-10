Are there racial disparities in the courtroom? Here's what Circuit Judge candidates say

Circuit Court handles capital offenses and all other felonies as well as civil matters of cases with more than $5,000.00 in dispute. Judges in this court also hear land dispute cases and contested probate cases. Defendants in Circuit Court are facing more serious charges and longer sentences. Voters should know how each Circuit Court Judge candidate recognizes the racial disparities in the justice system and how they intend to protect the dignity of all individuals who land in their court.

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association identified the following questions for Circuit Court Judge candidates with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful in the voting booth. We asked for answers in 200 words or fewer.

Every Jefferson County judicial seat will be on the ballot this November. The May 17 primary will include nine contested judicial divisions that have at least three candidates in the race. Every voter will vote for a judge in each division.

What are your views about diversity in the court system and the disparate treatment of people of color in sentencing?

Division 5

Tracy Evette Davis

"Thank you for the acknowledgment that there are disparities. When a group of people is alienated from a system because of disparities, that group's distrust with the system will grow. Studies have shown that people of color historically have received harsher longer sentences, have their probation revoked at higher rates, and typically spend more time in jail pre-trial than their white counterparts. A diversified court system will create a judiciary with an array of knowledge and experience from different backgrounds and demographics. Those who understand the plight of the impoverished, disenfranchised, and underrepresented. Broad representation on the bench is not just monumental for the young Black or brown girl or boy to see someone Iike them and esteem to higher career goals, but also to litigants of color who will see someone handle their cases and hold them accountable to the rule of law that looks like them and is from where they are from. Planting the seed to rebuild trust."

Christine Miller

"Diversity within the entire legal system is imperative, as a judiciary filled with a wide array of perspectives will allow for better understanding and communication with the vast array of communities we serve, as well as, strengthen our ability as judges to enhance the obligations and ideals that we'll be sworn to withhold"

Mary M. Shaw

"The court system needs to be diverse just like the rest of government does, and I welcome diversity. People of color should be treated no differently when it comes to sentencing. In my courtroom, everyone is treated fairly and without bias regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, religion, education level, job status or sexual orientation."

Division 7

Melissa Logan Bellows

"The marginalized people of our community must have a voice in the court system. Judges must always treat all members of the community equally, and administer rulings and judgments based on the crime alone, not based on race or background"

Critt Cunningham

"The Courtroom should reflect the entire community for which it administers justice. After a fair trial, consistent with due process and rule of law, defendants should be sentenced based solely on the factors provided by the legislature and in accord with each defendant's own criminal history. Defendants should neither be punished more leniently nor more harshly because they belong to one constitutionally protected class or another. The constitutionally protected classes are race, color, creed, religion, sex and sexual orientation."

Theodore “Ted” Shouse

"Black and brown people are disproportionately charged with crimes. Systemically, people of color receive harsher sentences than white people. These are facts. There are far fewer Black and brown lawyers and judges than there should be. These facts must be faced and dealt with openly if we are to have hope of improving trust in the court system. As a lawyer, I see these facts every day.

"I had a case a few years ago where I asked the court to send a second letter to jurors who had not answered their first summons to report for jury duty. This simple step improved the racial and economic diversity of the jury dramatically. These kinds of solutions can increase participation and can improve the public’s trust that fair justice is being administered."

Division 9

Tim Buckley

"Over the course of my career, the court system has become far more diverse and representative of the community as a whole. There are many more women and people of color on the bench and part of the practicing bar than when I started working in the courts in 1988. This diversity has improved the court system by bringing in new perspectives to decisions involving what crimes to charge, what cases to bring to trial, how they are tried, and the range of sentencing options. We have also become more aware of disparate treatment of people of color in sentencing. Having said that, the courts cannot entirely avoid our broader society’s disparate treatment of people of color. We also have a perennial problem of recruiting a truly diverse and representative jury pool, which clearly affects sentencing decisions. The courts cannot solve these issues alone, but judges need to be aware that they exist and exercise their discretion accordingly."

Sarah Clay

"I have spent my legal career working in the criminal justice system, and have seen first-hand how systemic racism affects every stage of proceedings, including sentencing. I believe in Equal Justice, but also know that we have to consciously work toward it if we want it to be a reality. Part of that work includes recognizing our implicit biases, and being mindful of those when evaluating the circumstances of a given case and making decisions."

Nichole Taylor Compton

"We champion Louisville for its rich cultures and breadth of diversity. Yet, our bench doesn’t reflect that.

It’s no secret. I’m the only candidate of color, and triple minority, in this race. While my legal practice and acumen qualify me, my life experiences uniquely position me. I understand the complexities of disparities - in race and more.

"I never complain without seeking solutions. Hence, I served on the Chief Justice’s Racial Fairness Commission, researching statistics and offering strategies to resolve issues like sentencing disparities. So, I bring a fresh perspective and mindfulness to restore faith in our system.

"Diversity matters and benefits all!

"While serving as a judicial extern to an astute Circuit Judge, an issue arose in a significant case, requiring research on the topic that was the crux of the case. Without needing to research, I thoroughly knew the info and explained to the Judge how it worked within the context of the case and the law. I had lived it!

"We must always seek ways to offer our citizens better. And I will.

"I will be a fair, impartial, thorough judge adjudicating each case with integrity, on the merits, and carefully, regardless of who is before me."

Alan L. Lani

"KRS 532.055(2) mandates that in felony cases primary responsibility for the sentencing determination lies with the jury. This means the court's responsibility falls under Batson vs. KY to ensure there is no racial bias in the jury pool, in that the jury is the ultimate decider of sentencing issues."

F. Todd Lewis

"People arrive before the court from many backgrounds, and it's often a good bet that, if they're are enmeshed in the criminal justice system, they are from a disadvantaged background, where potentially many other institutions of society have already failed them. That goes for the accused, AND for the victims of crime. So, the first thing is to ensure that the other institutions of our society are functional, well-funded and well-supported. The criminal justice system cannot be expected to fix on their own (or be entirely blamed for) these disparities. The reality is, this repair is a systemic problem, and it is not easy or cheap to fix. Voters should not be misled into the idea that just having this or that judge of a certain ideological bent is going to solve this problem"

Division 10

Dorislee Gilbert

"It is important that diverse perspectives be represented in our courts, and because it is impossible for judges to fully represent our community’s diversity, we must elect judges with diversity of experience, including perspectives that are unlikely to be directly represented on the bench. For example, I am the mother of a child with Down Syndrome. It is important to have judges who can relate to his life experience. It is also important that judges be aware of and avoid bias and disparate treatment in the courts. As a graduate of Kentucky State University where I had the opportunity to enter spaces where I was the only one with white skin and as the wife of a Black man and the mother of our sons, I am deeply aware of conscious and unconscious bias in our community and justice system. With more than 15 years of experience in criminal law, I have the experience to thoughtfully consider whether factors like race, gender identity or disability are causing disparate treatment in cases."

Zackary "Zack" McKee

"The litigants and attorneys are diverse. It is important that the court system also be diverse. The law applies to everyone regardless of race, religion or political affiliation. Therefore, the judiciary does not need to be made up of the same people. More diversity could negate any disparate treatment of people of color in sentencing."

Patricia "Tish" Morris

"The disparity is apparent. Some are based in the current outdated laws and some on the socioeconomic status of some communities. People of diversity appear to be of immediate disadvantage. Which causes division in the community I will serve. My job and duty is to serve our community as a fair and impartial judge applying the law to the facts presented regardless of one's race, ethnicity, creed, religion, gender and/or socioeconomic background."

How can the public be assured that you will treat all the people in your courtroom with respect and dignity, and that you will uphold the dictates of the law with the appropriate amount of discretion?

Division 5

Tracy Evette Davis

"Courtesy and civility go a long way in the courtroom. I became a lawyer to give those without a voice, a voice. In this next step in my career I plan to give those who need a listening ear that ear to listen and be heard. Everyone deserves respect and courtesy regardless of what brings them to court. The job of a judge is to apply the law fairly and accurately. When disparate impact or an unjust outcome may be the result of applying the law as written that is when judicial discretion comes into play and should be used."

Christine Miller

"Respect and fairness are paramount in the courtroom. I have much respect for judges who embody these principles and lead by example, and I have had the honor of practicing before many of them. I feel a great deal of personal responsibility and commitment to upholding the integrity of our judicial system. As judge, I will be patient, dignified, respectful and courteous to litigants and lawyers that appear before the Court."

Mary M. Shaw

"I think the public can look at my fifteen-plus years on the bench and my bar poll ratings to see how I treat people. They can ask anyone who has appeared in my courtroom, whether as a criminal defendant, a witness, a victim, a family member a pro-se litigant, a juror, or an attorney and they will hear that I am a fair judge and treat all with respect and dignity. Plus, the courtroom is open to the public. Everyone is invited to come and watch how Division 5 conducts business on a daily basis."

Division 7

Melissa Logan Bellows

"I myself have faced hardships and been marginalized throughout my career. I understand how huge the responsibility is held by those on the bench, and I would listen to each person's story with fairness and humility. Over 17 years of being an attorney, I have practiced in front of a multitude of judges in over 20 counties across the commonwealth. The best judges I practiced in front of were the ones that gave their full attention to all of those who were brought in front of him or her. I would embody that type of Judicial demeanor and know that we need to both listen to and explain the rights of defendants, etc. Everyone deserves their "day in court"- I will ensure that everyone is afforded this basic right."

Critt Cunningham

"I started practicing law in Jefferson County in 2003. Since then, I have been sworn in as an Assistant County Attorney, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, and Special Assistant United States Attorney. I grew up here. I went to school here. I know and love this community from one side of the county to the other. The public has trusted me as a prosecutor to protect the little guy, and the most vulnerable among us. As a Juvenile Prosecutor, I worked to keep kids in schools, out of gangs, away from guns, and away from the adult system. As a Violent Crime Prosecutor, our community entrusts me on a daily basis to shield the weak from harm, and to bring justice to those who would seek selfishly to harm others. The people of Jefferson County can trust my discretion and judgment because I have developed and displayed it publicly for nearly two decades."

Theodore “Ted” Shouse

"For 23 years I have represented economically disadvantaged people facing serious criminal charges. Part of my responsibility as a lawyer has been fighting for my clients’ humanity; fighting to ensure that their inherent dignity is recognized. Every person, regardless of background and circumstance, must be treated equally.

"I know what it is to be disrespected in a courtroom; I will never allow anyone to feel that in Division 7 – period. "

Division 9

Tim Buckley

"A judge’s role on the bench is not an advocate. Rather, a judge must listen carefully, weigh the evidence presented, and apply the law without favor to any side. This has been my job throughout my career. As a staff attorney for the Court of Appeals and for the Circuit Court, I considered the arguments of the parties, reviewed the evidence and studied the applicable law. I then gave a recommendation to the judge on how the matter should be decided. On pure issues of law, I made these recommendations regardless of whether how I personally felt about the parties, the attorneys or the result. And even in matters of discretion, the law sets out the standards for exercising that discretion and what range of results are permitted. In the courtroom, I would apply the same standards as a judge, listening intently and respectfully to all sides and then using my best judgment to apply the law neutrally."

Sarah Clay

"I believe a look at my career would provide that assurance. I don't just have legal experience - I have the right legal experience for the bench. I've been a trial attorney here for nearly ten years, and have practiced in every courtroom in Jefferson County. I spent the first 4 years of my legal career as an Assistant Public Defender here in Louisville, where I represented some of our most vulnerable citizens. I also served as the PD for Jefferson County's first Misdemeanor Drug Court, which I helped launch in 2015. In 2018, I served on the planning committee to launch the Family Recovery Court, and have worked extensively in Mental Health Court. I've managed my own law firm since 2016, where I focus on representing disadvantaged clients in criminal and civil cases. I'm also appointed to represent low-income parents and children in Family Court. Equal Justice and maintaining the integrity of the legal profession are not just political talking points for me, and my career proves it"

Nichole Taylor Compton

"Unbossed. Unbought. Unbiased.

"I was raised by parents who taught by example to treat everyone humanely, care about others and our community, and maintain integrity even in the toughest situations. As a triple minority, I have always treated people with respect and dignity, fundamental principles I live by. I’ve witnessed public servants who have not and why it’s so important in our courts. Judges are public servants tasked with upholding the law and serving all. We ensure fairness and equity and pursue justice, regardless. My 16-year record, practicing law and representing clients from all walks of life, cultures, ethnicity and issues, is proof of the same.

"And as a mother and mediator, I consistently use discretion, weighing when grace is warranted or a different approach or penalty is more effective penalty and longer-lasting solution. I’ll take the time to evaluate each case on its merits, within the confines of the law, but using judicial discretion wisely, as I already do as an arbitrator.

"I bring a balance of competence, care for all people and commitment to justice, seeking opportunities to ensure justice but treat people humanely. Competent. Caring. Committed to justice. That’s me and why I ask for your vote."

Alan L. Lani

"Having been an attorney in this area, helping persons of limited financial means for the past 17 years, I am already well known because I have been the attorney for thousands of people in moments of need. They know that I pursue every case to my utmost ability, and have never treated clients differently based on race, gender, income level, etc."

F. Todd Lewis

"First, I live my ordinary life by a code of internal ethics which emphasizes treating others as you would want to be treated. This code will not be left behind when I enter the courtroom. Second, after 25 years of law practice, appearing across the state in over 60 counties of Kentucky, conducting scores of trials, as a prosecutor, defense attorney, civil practitioner and appellate lawyer, I am comfortable with my experience and abilities. Treatment with respect and dignity fails mainly when the experience level of the judge is lacking— because disrespect usually comes from not knowing what you're doing. As to upholding the law, I am beholden to no special interest groups in my campaign, and will therefore not be beholden to any such interests as a judge. The law is what our lawmakers say it is, and what our higher courts interprets it to be— even when it is not the policy we would have chosen if we were the lawmaker. "

Division 10

Dorislee Gilbert

"I am a woman of strong faith who believes that all people are worthy of dignity and respect—no matter what has happened to them or what they are accused of doing. I have treated victims of crime and criminal defendants accused even of heinous offenses with dignity and respect. For example, as a prosecutor, I met with and respectfully listened to a convicted sexual offender’s plea for release, though I did not agree with him. My career has also required appropriate exercise of discretion. As a prosecutor, I exercised discretion daily in charging decisions, plea bargains and appellate matters. As the Executive Director of the Mary Byron Project, I exercised discretion regarding allocation of funds and program planning. My decisions are influenced by my experience in trauma-informed advocacy and my beliefs that empathy is an important part of justice and that valuing people and their experiences, even while fairly and justly applying the law, is possible and necessary."

Zackary "Zack" McKee

"My track record. The public can read my reviews from my clients and from opposing clients. I am a man of God and I was born and raised in the church and I believe in treating people how you want to be treated. I am not rude or disrespectful. I follow the law and haven’t misquoted the law as an attorney or asked for the law to be bent. As a lawyer, I don’t make frivolous arguments but only ask for the law to be applied. I will absolutely apply the law."

Patricia "Tish" Morris

"I am comfortable in the courtroom. In addition to basically growing up in the court system with my father, Geoffrey “Jeff” Morris, I became an attorney almost 20 years ago. I have learned from one of the best (my father) and have lived through almost every aspect of the law. I have practiced in the areas of criminal defense, civil litigation, family law, to probate and estates. I have a strong desire for fairness and equality despite anyone’s race, religion, sexual orientation, socioeconomic position, or gender. I will abide by the laws as outlined by the lawmakers and add in the element of kindness, fairness and hope to all of those that might come before me.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Circuit Judge guide: Candidates debate more equitable sentencing