Racial disparities in sentencing? New study shows Black, Hispanic males more likely to face tougher sentences.

A new study reveals that in federal court, Black and Hispanic defendants are less likely than white defendants to receive probation instead of prison. This difference significantly contributes to the racial disparities in the punishments handed down by judges.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission's findings include updated research on sentencing disparities across demographic groups, which continued over the five years subsequent to the Commission's frequently referenced 2017 Demographic Differences in Sentencing Report.

The report also highlights that the main factor affecting differences in sentencing outcomes based on demographics is whether a judge decides to impose a prison sentence. It stresses that the crucial aspect is the choice of incarceration rather than the specific length of the prison term.

Black males receive longer sentences and less likely to be granted probation

The bipartisan commission, in charge of updating the advisory sentencing guidelines for federal judges, studied sentences for over 300,000 individuals convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor between 2017 and 2021. They specifically looked at the 229,444 individuals eligible for probation.

The findings showed that Black males were 23.4% less likely than their white counterparts to get probation, and Hispanic males were 26.6% less likely than white males to be sentenced to probation.

Both Black and Hispanic men received sentences 4.7% and 1.9% longer than white men sentenced to prison, according to the report's 48 pages.

However, when considering defendants sentenced to probation in the analysis, the study revealed that Black and Hispanic males, on average, received 13.4% and 11.2% longer sentences than their white counterparts.

Black and Hispanic women less likely to receive probation than white females, women of all races receive shorter sentences than men

The commission reported that Black and Hispanic women were 11.2% and 29.7% less likely to receive probation compared to white females. In contrast, the panel highlighted significant racial disparities in probation, while noting less pronounced differences in the length of prison sentences.

Women of all races received 29.2% shorter sentences on average than men and were 39.6% more likely to be granted probation, according to the study.

First Black commission chair said report offers opportunity for more just sentencing

In a recent statement, Judge Carlton W. Reeves, the first Black Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission and U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi emphasized the collective responsibility to eliminate racial and unwarranted disparities from every facet of the criminal justice system.

“Affirming our testimony at our Senate confirmation hearing, we all have a duty to eradicate racial and other unwarranted disparities from every part of our criminal justice system. That is why the Commission is committed to providing judges, lawmakers, and citizens with the most up-to-date information about sentencing differences among demographic groups. While this study’s insights into the roots of those differences is limited by the unavailability of certain data—such as that regarding decisions by law enforcement, prosecutors, other justice system actors, and other relevant history and characteristics of the individuals sentenced—its findings offer important information for practitioners, researchers, and others looking to make sentencing more just," Reeves said.

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @AngeladWrites. Instagram @angeladenniswrites. Facebook at Angela Dennis.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Racial disparities in sentencing? Study shows who faces longer sentences