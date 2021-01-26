Racial equity agenda takes center stage in President Biden's new executive orders

Maureen Groppe and Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Tuesday will take steps to address what the administration calls systemic racism in housing and criminal justice, including ending the Justice Department's use of private prisons.

Biden will sign four new executive orders, building on steps taken in his first week as part of his campaign promise to create a more equitable society.

Biden will also lay out his agenda for address racial inequity, which Susan Rice, the head of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, said will be substantially an economic agenda.

"These aren't feel good policies. The evidence is clear. Investing in equity is good for economic growth," Rice said. "And it creates jobs for all Americans. Economists have estimated that the U.S. economy has lost a staggering $16 trillion over the last 20 years because of discrimination against families of color."

Rice stressed that actions aimed at creating a more equitable society are not aimed solely at communities of color but are designed to help all marginalized communities including people with disabilities, religious minorities, members of the LGBTQ community and those living in rural areas.

The executive actions Biden will sign include:

  • Directing the Housing Department to mitigate racial bias in federal housing policies.

  • Not renewing the Justice Department's contracts with private prisons.

  • Recommitting federal respect for tribal sovereignty.

  • Directing federal agencies to mitigate xenophobia and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

On Biden's first day in office he signed an order launching a government-wide initiative directing every federal agency to review its state of racial equity and deliver an action plan within 200 days to address any disparities in policies and programs.

The administration said Biden's "comprehensive mandate" to embed racial equity throughout everything being done is unprecedented.

"Advancing equity is everybody’s job," said Rice, who is leading the efforts. She said the mission is personal for her, as the descendant of immigrants from Jamaica and enslaved Americans.

Biden wants his team to serve as a model on diversity, including on hiring, purchasing, data and access. He's called racial inequality one of the four “converging crises” facing the nation.

“Of course he made it a priority… He won the election because of African Americans,’’ said Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who plans to prioritize racial justice issues through the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. “He’s always supported civil rights his whole career."

More steps are expected, including on criminal justice and police reform.

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Six of Biden's 17 first-day executive orders dealt with immigration, such as halting work on a border wall in Mexico and lifting a travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries.

The executive order to end contracts with private prisons applies only to the Department of Justice and not other federal agencies, including immigration detention facilities run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In 2017, the Trump Justice Department rolled back an Obama administration directive to end the use of private prisons.

Less than a year before the decision, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates described the private facilities as less safe and “comparing poorly” with the government-run institutions in the country’s largest prison system.

“They simply do not provide the same level of correctional services, programs and resources,” Yates wrote at the time.

In 2016, a review by the Justice Department’s inspector general found that incidents involving inmate discipline, the recovery of contraband, including cell phones and the frequency of facility lock-downs were more common in contract prisons than in government-run facilities.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden to sign new executive orders laying out racial equity agenda

