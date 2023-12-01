A racial shift is needed. Why I want to service you as Franklin County prosecutor.

Nov 30, 2023; Columbus, USA, Ohio; City Councilwoman Shayla Favor speaks during an announcement of her candidacy for Franklin County Prosecutor during an event at the Pythian Theater.

Humor me for a moment and step back in time to 2020.

From the pandemic to the rebirth of a modern-day civil rights movement, 2020 felt like a point where the outcry of injustice and inequity would finally have its day in court.

Gone were the days where society could pretend that it didn't know about the disparities within our criminal justice system. Progress was on the horizon but like a slingshot, it was short lived. Arguably, we’ve been catapulted back further than where we were in 2020.

Today, our communities still grapple with declining trust in legal institutions. They are also witnessing a rise in criminal behavior that leaves many fearful and on edge. If ever there was a time for change, that time is now. That is why I’m running for Franklin County prosecutor.

My intention in running for this office is to support our community in becoming a model county that addresses public safety while also reforming an unjust, inequitable system. I’m running for Franklin County prosecutor because I want to see this office lead with transparency, prioritize accountability, and honor the dignity and respect of all Franklin County residents.

I am clear that this office is about the people as much as it is about me. And that is why I want everyone to appreciate the vastness of this office.

Often, when people think of the role of the prosecutor, they think of crime. And while the prosecutor may serve as the chief lawyer, the job extends beyond the criminal justice system.

As some of the most powerful actors in the system, prosecutors also have a responsibility to reduce and repair harms caused by a system long perceived to be inequitable and unjust.

A good prosecutor must first be a neighbor before they are an enforcer. And as a long-term resident of Franklin County, I care deeply about our community and will go all in for the people who make up our county.

I am clear that our region is bustling with opportunity, and yet we remain one of the most segregated communities across racial and socioeconomic lines.

Having been twice elected to Columbus City Council and previously serving in the Columbus City Attorney's Office, there has never been a day where I have not heard from a resident expressing an experience of discrimination, housing and/or food insecurity, or safety.

As a resident of the Near East Side of Columbus, I know that there is nothing more important than being heard, being comfortable in one’s own home or neighborhood.

However, we will never prosecute our way out of what is transpiring in the community.

We must take a radical approach to shift the way we address public safety. The best way to boost safety is to ensure that the needs of all people are met. It is not enough to respond to misbehavior; we must address the root causes of crime, such as housing and food insecurity, wealth inequality, adverse childhood experiences, and trauma.

That’s why I supported the Stable Housing Initiative, which was a $12 million fund created to ensure individuals and families could be properly housed. I also championed the first Housing For All Initiative, which focuses on protecting the rights of renters and seeks to provide solutions to the affordable housing crisis.

To truly reimagine public safety, we must not only hold violent offenders and bad actors accountable, but we must also invest in strategies that support safe, and healthy communities. I’m proud that in 2019, I created the Columbus Youth Council, a program that gives high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to immerse themselves in city government and learn how they can become stewards in their community.

And just recently, I championed the Crisis Care Center, a new center dedicated to the treatment of mental health crisis and addiction treatment in Franklin County.

While aspirations are important, experience matters.

My past success as an elected leader and former prosecutor is indicative of a visionary leader who knows how to convene partners, create sustainable, life-changing initiatives and pass legislation that improves the quality of life of residents.

As a former city attorney, my team and I addressed vacant and abandoned property, held violent offenders accountable, and removed public nuisances such as convenient stores that sold alcohol to underage children. We also addressed nightclubs that were selling weapons; drugs, street prostitution; human trafficking and illegal dumping. We understood that these challenges co-facilitated an environment where crime could flourish.

I’m serious about our region and I hope our region gives me a chance to prove it. My decision to enter this race is based on a genuine call to serve; to harness prior experience, and to advocate alongside those in need. I live, work, play and worship in this community and it would be my honor to serve this community as the next Franklin County prosecutor.

