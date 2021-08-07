Racial slurs on George Floyd mural in Payne-Phalen spark hate crime investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ava Kian, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aug. 7—St. Paul police have opened a hate crime investigation after racial slurs and X's were spray painted in red over a George Floyd mural in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

The mural, which depicts Floyd's face four times along the wall of the 2nd Shift Art Studio at 1128 Payne Ave., was defaced between Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Police received an initial call about the incident Wednesday.

"We find this especially disturbing because it's meant to divide our community. We don't believe there's any place for hate in our society, and these kinds of messages instill anxiety and fear in our community," police spokeswoman Sgt. Natalie Davis said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday, as investigators work to identify potential suspects.

"Our video management unit is out there looking for any possible video of suspects, but we don't have a lot of leads right now," Davis said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at 651-291-1111.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cuba legalizes small and medium enterprises in boost for private sector

    The Cuban government on Friday approved a law authorizing the creation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a major shift in the communist-ruled country where state-owned companies are the norm.

  • Colorado State researchers reduce forecast for named tropical storms in 2021

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Researchers at Colorado State University on Thursday reduced their forecast for named tropical storms from 20 to 18 expected in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The closely watched forecast kept unchanged the number of hurricanes forecast for 2021 at nine and the number of major hurricanes at four in what is still expected to be an above-average season, according to the paper released online on Thursday. The increase is in line with the outlook released on Wednesday by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that predicted 15-21 named storms for the season, which began on June 1 and continues to Nov. 30, with peak activity between August and October.

  • Hezbollah, Israel trade fire in dangerous Mideast escalation

    The militant Hezbollah group fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on Friday, and Israel hit back with artillery in a significant escalation between the two sides. It was the third day of attacks along the volatile border with Lebanon, a major Middle East flashpoint where tensions between Israel and Iran, which backs Hezbollah, occasionally play out. Israel said it fired back after 19 rockets were launched from Lebanon, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett swiftly convened a meeting with the country's top defense officials.

  • Biden points finger at GOP governors and possible 2024 rivals for pandemic resurgence

    The White House is increasingly taking aim at Republican governors who have relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, casting what President Joe Biden once described as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as a pandemic of the red states.

  • Theater Owners Chief on the ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Netflix, and the Delta Variant

    Things didn’t go exactly as planned. After spending the bulk of the pandemic hustling to get government assistance for movie theaters hit hard by COVID-19, John Fithian should have been savoring a box office revival this summer. Instead, the head of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), the exhibition industry’s main lobbying arm, is […]

  • From Springsteen to ‘Letterman,’ Rolling Stones’ Touring Drummer Has Rich Musical History

    Steve Jordan's new gig filling in for Charlie Watts is just the latest in a decades-long career working with rock royalty

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Family of missing Pleasanton runner devastated by his death

    "Hug your families because you never know what is going to happen in the next moment." The family of a runner who went missing in Pleasanton thanked the community for their support after a body matching his description was found.

  • Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

    North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • Body Cam Footage Shows Deputy Overdose After Being Exposed to Fentanyl

    The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the disturbing video to warn about the dangers of the drug. The deputy survived the incident.

  • Pam Hupp Is Not Your Typical Serial Killer––And Wow, It’s A Lot

    Pam Hupp had a normal childhood. She grew up in Dellwood, Missouri, firmly entrenched in the middle-class white Catholic suburbs: schoolteacher mom, union-man dad, third of three kids, according to Jeannette Cooperman. And she grew up to become an image of the white, suburban, middle-class mom you’d expect: frowsy blonde hair, red turtleneck, penny-pinching. But []

  • Miami car dealer rolled back 81,000 miles off odometer, cops say

    Miami-Dade police this week arrested a used car dealer who they say rolled back more than 81,000 miles from the odometer of a vehicle he sold a customer last year.

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.