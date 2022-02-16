After Racial Slurs, Teachers Urged To Show Support | Patch PM
After Racial Slurs, Hudson Valley Teachers Urged To Show Support
Audience members at a board meeting taunted members of the administration with racial epithets.
Airlift From Puerto Rico: 120 Dogs Get New Hudson Valley Homes
There are estimated to be a half-million abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico.
Hochul Extends Coronavirus Pandemic Emergency Powers
Yes, the infection rate is declining, but caution is stilled urged.
HV Hazardous Outlooks: Winds, Rain, Thunder, Warm Temps, Ice Jams
2 Local Highways Ranked Among The Worst For Truck Bottlenecks
Reward Points Fraud Complaint Ends With Gun Arrest At Hotel: NRPD
Holy Guacamole: Avocado Import Ban Is The Pits For Dip Lovers
Sandy Hook Families Reach $73M Settlement With Gun-Maker: Update
