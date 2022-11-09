Racine Case High School student stabs another student in 'random event,' police say

Authorities say a student at Racine Case High School brought a knife to school and stabbed another student on Tuesday.

Video from the incident has been circulated on social media.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to the school, 7345 Washington Ave., for reports of a stabbing.

According to a news release from the police, the school went into "soft lockdown."

The suspect is 15 years old and the victim is 16 years old. "There was no interaction prior to the stabbing and it appears to be a random event," police said. The 15-year-old student brought the knife from home.

The school's resource officer, school security and staff were able to locate and apprehend the student without incident, police said.

The knife was recovered and the student was taken into custody. The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

