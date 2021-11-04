ANTIGO – A man police have been looking for since Monday in connection with his mother's death was arrested Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers arrested Derek Goplin, 38, in Racine County, according to the Antigo Police Department. The officers notified Antigo police of Goplin's arrest at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Prosecutors filed homicide charges against Goplin Monday in connection with the stabbing death of his mother, Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo. Police found Reese dead in her home when they did a welfare check on her Monday morning.

According to court documents, police saw Reese and a child outside her home on security video taken Sunday afternoon. They then saw Goplin leaving with the child early that evening.

Someone later found the child wandering alone at a Waukesha motel, according to court documents.

RELATED: Homicide charges filed against Antigo man in connection with mother’s death; suspect still at large

RELATED: Suspect in an Antigo stabbing has been seen in the Waukesha area, and police are seeking public's help

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Racine County officers arrest Antigo man wanted in connection with mother's death