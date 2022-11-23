Racine man being sought by authorities regarding a death in South Milwaukee and for allegedly being a dating app predator

Timothy Olson, 52.

Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin are searching for a Racine man who has been accused of drugging women after meeting them on dating apps and stealing from them while they are unconscious. Also, South Milwaukee police want to interview that same man regarding a death of a woman in the city.

The Racine Police Department has issued repeated safety alerts regarding Timothy Olson, 52. The latest being on Monday when police announced a third woman has come forward about Olson's activities. She met with him Thursday.

Previously, Olson had met with a woman after meeting her on Match.com. After meeting at a bar, the victim said she had no recollection of the ride home.

She then saw $800 worth of unauthorized transactions from various Kwik Trips in the southeastern Wisconsin area. The criminal complaint said video proof exists of Olson swiping the victim's debit card.

On Tuesday, South Milwaukee Police Chief William Jessup said they are also seeking Olson regarding a death in the city.

"We are working on a case of a death in our city and want to interview him regarding that case," Jessup said in an email to the Journal Sentinel, adding "the cause of death is unknown at this time."

The South Milwaukee Police Department issued a news release on Tuesday announcing a 55-year-old woman suffered an "unknown medical emergency" at a local tavern and was transported to the hospital. The woman later died at the hospital.

According to WTMJ-TV (Channel 4), the death occurred at the South Milwaukee bar Powers on 10th, at 1815 10th Ave., and Racine police believe surveillance footage shows Olson with the woman prior to her medical emergency.

Olson also has a warrant out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department for five felony counts of using the theft of a personal ID for financial gain.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized in this way or if anyone has any additional information about this incident to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756 or the South Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 768-8060.Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330,or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

