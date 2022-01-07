🌱 Update In Racine Jail Death + New Homes On The Market

Morning, Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant! Here's everything you need to know to get this weekend started off right.

First, your weekend weather:

Friday: Frigid with clouds and sun. High: 16 Low: 10.

Saturday: Breezy and not as cold. High: 31 Low: 21.

Here are the top stories today in Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant:

This weekend in Mount Pleasant-Sturtevant:

Friday, January 7

Saturday, January 8

Elvis 5.0 Elvis Birthday Celebration (7:00 PM)

Teen Anime and Manga Club - Racine Public Library (1:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation: "In extremely cold temperatures – like we’re seeing this week – salt might need a little more time to activate the melting process. Always take it slow in the ice and snow. #wiwx" (Facebook)

City of Racine, On the lake: "After an eventful holiday season, help make the return to school a safe one for our children and families. Consider taking advantage of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at two of Racine Unified Schools' community schools. Clinics are op..." (Facebook)

Jerstad Agerholm K8: "Jerstad K-8 will be pivoting to remote learning tomorrow (Friday, January 7th) thru Wednesday, January 12th, due to staff shortage. Please check all communications (emails, texts, phone calls)." (Facebook)

Racine Public Library: "We're making our programs, social services and Winterfest virtual to protect our patrons and staff. The building and Bookmobile will still be open for browsing, and you're still welcome to stop in to use our computers, study room and oth..." (Facebook)

Racine County Eye: "Children’s Wisconsin Sees Upswing in COVID-19 Hospitalizations | Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin https://bit.ly/3eUlCe4" (Facebook)

Real Racine: "Let's get the weekend started! 😎 Events for Friday, January 7: ⛄️ Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides, Apple Holler, Sturtevant, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. ⛄ Fused Glass Class, Creative Spaces Studio, downtown Waterford, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. ⛄️ Open Volleyball, ..." (Facebook)

Events:

"Voyage to the Deep" at the Milwaukee Public Museum (January 7)

Elvis 5.0 Elvis Birthday Celebration (January 8)

Proper Pruning of Small Trees & Shrubs (January 11)

