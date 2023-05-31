A Racine man charged with drugging women and stealing from them wants to represent himself

A Racine man accused of kidnapping a Franklin woman and meeting other women on dating apps to drug and steal from them wants to represent himself in court.

Timothy Olson, 53, was in court May 30 without counsel where he requested to proceed “pro se,” in effect, representing himself. He did request standby counsel, according to online court records.

The decision on his representation will likely be made at a status conference June 5.

Olson is facing five total charges: felony kidnapping, two felony charges of burglary, one felony charge of using personal identifying information and one charge of misdemeanor obstruction. Online court records show Olson entered a not guilty plea on Jan. 24.

He was arrested by Franklin Police on Nov. 29, 2022.

At the time of his arrest, Olson was a person of interest in two separate deaths, burglaries and had a warrant from the Mount Pleasant Police Department for five felony counts of stealing personal IDs and using them for financial gain.

Racine Police issued warnings about Olson, saying he is linked to three women who fell unconscious in his presence at a bar.

One woman, Kim Mikulance, 55, of Cudahy, died at the hospital in November 2022 after allegedly being at a South Milwaukee tavern with Olson and suffering a medical emergency.

Olson is also accused of kidnapping a 79-year-old Franklin woman from the Casa Di Giorgio restaurant in Franklin last November. Franklin police said he forced her into her own car at gunpoint, held her for hours and stole cash and her credit card.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page, The Redheadliner, and follow him on Twitter @Redheadliner.

More: This massive development proposal would create a new downtown in Franklin

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Racine man wants to defend himself in drugging and kidnapping case