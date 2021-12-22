Racine man gets 25 years probation for criminal sexual conduct

Dec. 22—A Racine man was sentenced to 25 years of supervised probation after being sentenced Monday in Mower County District Court for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old.

With Monday's sentence, Kyle Ralph Murphy, 38, avoids prison time provided he follows several conditions including no contact with the victim as well as no contact with persons under 18. He must also pay a total of $1,160 in fines and fees. Failure to do so could result in 90 months in prison. He was also sentenced to 365 days in local confinement.

Murphy plead guilty to the charge in an amended plea in October.

Murphy was arrested in August 2020 after Olmsted County Child Protection alerted a Mower County detective on Aug. 18, to two minor children who had been sexually assaulted, with some incidents occurring in Mower County.

The detective later observed interviews conducted at the Mayo Clinic Child and Family Advocacy Center on Aug. 20, where one of the minors, a 15-year-old girl known to Murphy, disclosed he had sexually abused her several times over a three-day period.

During the incidents the girl related that Murphy touched her inappropriately several times, even after telling him "no."

In one incident, Murphy asked her to touch him and when she refused, he grabbed her hand and forced her to touch him.

She said that Murphy told her not to tell anyone about the abuse or it could "ruin" him.