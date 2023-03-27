Racine man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 1986 cold-case homicide of Lisa Holstead

Lisa Holstead of Green Bay disappeared in August 1986; her body was found in a northwest side marsh.

GREEN BAY – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead's death, a Racine man was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years in prison.

Lou Griffin, 67, was sentenced Monday for homicide by reckless conduct, with 10 years the maximum penalty available under laws in 1986, when the crime was committed.

In August 1986, Holstead's body was found in a marshy area of the northwest side of Green Bay, near Ken Euers Nature Park. She had been strangled with a piece of her own clothing. For more than three decades, the case remained unsolved and became Green Bay's oldest cold-case homicide.

Since Griffin was connected to the cold case through forensic genetic genealogy in 2020, the case has been "very litigous," Brown County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Hinkfuss said.

When delivering Griffin's sentence, Hinkfuss said Holstead's homicide was "a brutal, despicable and heinous act," but he was bound by the laws as they were at the time of the crime.

Six of Holstead's family members — two sisters, her brother, her niece, her son and her granddaughter — all made witness statements during the sentencing hearing. They described the negative impact the long cold case had on their family, and expressed their displeasure with the maximum available sentence.

Under current Wisconsin law, homicide by reckless conduct, a Class C felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Griffin will be eligible for parole after serving one quarter of his sentence, and must be released after serving two-thirds of his sentence, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said.

RELATED:Forensic genealogy led to Racine man's arrest in 1986 homicide of Lisa Holstead of Green Bay

RELATED:Brown County cold case from 1986 ends Friday with a no contest plea by Racine man linked to case by DNA test

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Racine man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 1986 cold-case homicide