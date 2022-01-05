🌱 Racine Police Closes Building + Hospital Capacity

Good morning, Caledonia! Let's get you started this Thursday with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy and frigid. High: 19 Low: 6.

The Racine Police Department closed its building to the public over COVID-19 concerns. (Journal Times) Check the latest hospital capacities in the Caledonia area.(Caledonia Patch) Loved ones remember Ryan Fandry, a Franksville resident who died in New Year's Day car crash. (Journal Times)

Racine County Eye: "Be in the know... check out our daily newsletter." (Facebook)

Racine County Eye: "Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard | Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin https://bit.ly/3pQTChM" (Facebook)

Racine County Eye: "Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard | Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin https://bit.ly/3pQv2xr" (Facebook)

Racine County Eye: "Sinfully Hilarious: RTG's “Nunsense” Opens Friday, Jan. 7 | Local News I Racine County Eye - Racine, Wisconsin https://bit.ly/3pQJBRI" (Facebook)

"Voyage to the Deep" at the Milwaukee Public Museum (January 6)

Elvis 5.0 Elvis Birthday Celebration (January 8)

Proper Pruning of Small Trees & Shrubs (January 11)

