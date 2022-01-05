🌱 Racine Police Closes Building + Hospital Capacity

Good morning, Caledonia! Let's get you started this Thursday with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy and frigid. High: 19 Low: 6.

Here are the top stories today in Caledonia:

  1. The Racine Police Department closed its building to the public over COVID-19 concerns. (Journal Times)

  2. Check the latest hospital capacities in the Caledonia area.(Caledonia Patch)

  3. Loved ones remember Ryan Fandry, a Franksville resident who died in New Year's Day car crash. (Journal Times)

Today in Caledonia:

