Racine resident arrested in connection to Christmas Eve Appleton homicide on Walnut Street

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After nearly three weeks, the suspect of the Christmas Eve homicide on Appleton’s Walnut Street has been arrested in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to a release from the Appleton Police Department, Racine resident Elliot L. Campbell was arrested on January 13 in Racine and has been taken to the Outagamie County Jail for one count of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

On December 24, 2023, around 2:05 a.m. officers with the Appleton PD were sent to the 100 block of South Walnut Street for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Elijah D. Dodson with gunshot wounds. Dodson was taken to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Appleton Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their patience during the investigative process, understanding that given the nature of the offense, a swift yet thorough and meticulous investigation was necessary to bring justice in this case. Thank you to our law enforcement partners from across the state for their assistance throughout our investigation. Special thanks to the Racine Police Department for their assistance in safely taking Campbell into custody. Appleton Police Department

No further details about the investigation or Campbell’s arrest have been released.

