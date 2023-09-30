Racine shooting, 6th and Park; 33-year-old man charged, 8 counts

RACINE, Wis. - A 33-year-old Racine man is charged in connection with a shooting that happened near 6th and Park in Racine early on Sept. 9. The accused is Adrian Sanders – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (six counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police investigated a shooting near 6th and Park on Saturday morning, Sept. 9.

Investigators spoke with the victim of this shooting and learned the "shooter was 'Splash' who had a first name of 'Dre' or 'Andre." The victim indicated "the shooting was because a good friend of his...is believed to be responsible for the killing of (another person) in 2022," the complaint says. The victim stated "'Splash' approached him, confronted him about the homicide and that there was no conversation. He stated 'Splash' began shooting, he attempted to run, his leg gave out when he was shot and that 'Splash' approached him and continued to shoot," the complaint says. The victim told investigators he believed "Splash" was going to kill him.

Adrian Sanders

The victim was shown a photo lineup by investigators and he picked Adrian Sanders out as the person who shot him.

Investigators reviewed video footage from "509 Bar" from Sept. 9 that showed the shooting. The complaint says it showed "'Splash' exit the bar about 2:26 a.m., have a brief conversation and then begin walking westbound on 6th Street." The complaint goes on to say the video "then shows him produce a handgun from his right side pocket/waistband area with his right hand and point" at a group." Muzzle flashes could be seen on the video as "'Splash' targets (the victim)," the complaint says.

6th and Park shooting, Racine (Credit: Brian Bruce)

Sanders made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Thursday, Sept. 28. Cash bond was set at $500,000.