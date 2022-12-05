Racing on I-93 leads to pair of arrests

Dec. 5—Two young adults racing on Interstate 93 in the Derry-Londonderry area on Saturday night exceeded speeds of 125 mph, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State Police said said they clocked a 2018 Infiniti Q50 at 131 mph and a 2008 BMW Coupe at 128 mph on the southbound lanes of I-93 after they entered the highway at Exit 5.

Police charged the Infiniti driver, Hooksett resident Nickolas Quintal, 20, with road racing, reckless operation, negligent driving and endangering the welfare of a child, who was his passenger.

Police charged the BMW driver, Derry resident Wyatt Adams, 18, with road racing, reckless operation and negligent driving.

Police spotted the two about 8:30 p.m. Police said both were arrested, bailed and ordered to appear in Derry District Court at a later date.