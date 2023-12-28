'Racism and prejudice have no place in Kansas': Kwanzaa celebrated at Kansas Statehouse

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly hosted St. Mark's African Methodist Episcopal Church and community leaders for a Kwanzaa celebration at the capital building on Wednesday. It’s the fifth time the Statehouse hosted a Kwanzaa celebration.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day holiday created in 1966 as an alternative to Christmas for African-Americans. It is modeled after several African festivals that celebrate the winter fruit harvest.

During her remarks Kelly reflected on the celebrations of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa and the diversity of communities in Kansas. She also noted a rise in hate crimes over the past few years.

“I want to be clear that racism and prejudice have no place in Kansas," Kelly said. "As governor, I will continue to call out and condemn racism, prejudice, and any behavior or rhetoric that aims to discriminate and divide whenever and wherever I see it.”

Rev. Karla Cooper gives a message to those in attendance at Wednesday's Kwanzaa celebration at the Statehouse.

Kelly also highlighted her administration’s promotion and support of Black history with the designation of Juneteenth as a state holiday and $1 million in funding to restore the Quindaro Ruins historical site — which was a stop on the Underground Railroad before the Civil War and housed a school for freed children after the war.

Kwanza is celebrated with the daily lighting of candles in a ceremonial candleholder called a Kinara. Each candle represents one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa, which from Swahili translate to unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Kwanzaa emerged during the Black Power movement of the 1960s, and its founder Maulana Karenga hoped it would be a replacement for other winter holidays. Since then, it has been interpreted differently by those who celebrate.

Most speakers at Wednesday’s event focused on unity among all people.

“We have allowed the social constructs of race and gender, denominationalism, religiosity, social class, partisan politics, geopolitical domination to keep building up barriers that block us from living out in unity,” said the Rev. Karla Cooper, a featured speaker.

There isn’t reliable polling on how many Americans celebrate the holiday, and estimates range from half a million people to more than 12 million.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: As Kwanzaa celebrated, Kansas governor calls out racism and prejudice