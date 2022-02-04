Racism remains prevalent within Louisiana State Police, Gov. John Bel Edwards says

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said racism remains a prevalent problem within State Police and that Ronald Greene would likely be alive today had he been white rather than Black.

Edwards discussed racism during a press conference Tuesday in which he defended his own actions in the case of Ronald Greene, who died following a brutal beating by State Police in 2019 in Union Parish near Monroe.

The governor said allegations that he was involved in a State Police coverup of the Greene case are "categorically false."

But he also said racism fuels too many excessive force arrests.

"I can't imagine if Mr. Greene was white he would have been treated that way," Edwards said. "I think we have to acknowledge racism when we see it and we have to make sure we call it what it is.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking and wrong. We would all do well as individuals and collectively if we would just acknowledge that and that there is implicit bias in many many, people and too often there is outright racism."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards conducts a press conference about the case of Ronald Greene, the Black man who died at the hands of State Police during a 2019 arrest.

Ronald Greene: Gov. John Bel Edwards denies any connection with coverup of Ronald Greene's death

Edwards said more has to be done to oust outright racists from the State Police and train others to identify and mitigate "implicit racism," which is stereotyping without conscious knowledge of doing so.

"We have to do more to identify that early on and separate people from their badges when they're not worthy of wearing one, when they're not committed to serving and protecting the public," he said.

Edwards said he believes State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis, who is Black, is making progress, "but we still have a long way to go."

The governor appointed Davis in the fall of 2021 after former Superintendent Kevin Reeves retired amid the escalating controversy surrounding the Greene case.

Davis has said he implemented new policies to address mounting concerns about excessive use of force during arrests and potential coverups within the agency.

Story continues

In 2021, when Davis was asked if he is concerned about the percentage of excessive force arrests that involve Black suspects, he said, "I'm always concerned about that."

In an email to USA Today Network Wednesday, a spokesperson with the State Police wrote: "I believe Gov. Edwards remarked that racism remains an issue across the state, not specifically with Louisiana State Police."

The State Police spokesman also noted the ongoing reforms designed to increase transparency and to limit future such excessive force incidents.

Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis testifies before the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight.

Democratic Monroe Sen. Katrina Jackson, a member Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight that has held hearings about the Greene case, said she also believes racism persists within the agency.

"I believe that's true," said Jackson, who is Black. "Let me make it clear that I don't believe everyone in the State Police is a racist, but I do believe Blacks have historically suffered disproportionately when it comes to excessive force and brutality."

Jackson said she believes anyone within the State Police who was complicit in a coverup in the Greene case should be fired.

"Right now there are still people working in the State Police who should not be working in the State Police," she said.

Ronald Greene: Ronald Greene's mom, Black lawmakers accuse State Police coverup of reaching top brass

Jackson, a member of the Legislative Black Caucus, said any new hires within the State Police should be checked for potential excessive force cases while with other agencies and all existing troopers' use-of-force cases should be reviewed regularly.

Greene's cause of death was first covered up by State Police troopers on the scene who said Greene died from injuries suffered in a car accident during their pursuit of him before the severity of Greene's beating and investigators' records became public.

Edwards said he never told anyone Greene died in a car crash following a high-speed chase with State Police.

The governor met with members of the Legislative Black Caucus on Tuesday to address their concerns about how much Edwards knew about the Greene case and the timing of his knowledge. Reeves texted the governor about the incident hours after Greene's death.

"I know I haven't spoken about it as much as the public and press would have liked and I understand the frustration," Edwards said.

The governor said he resisted speaking about details of the case at the request of federal justice department officials to keep from hampering their investigation.

But Edwards said once video recordings of Greene's arrest became public, he no longer felt bound to remain silent.

"I'm not here to make excuses for what took place," Edwards said. "I have said the manner in which Mr. Greene was treated was criminal."

Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Vincent Pierre, a state representative from Lafayette, said while the caucus isn't satisfied with the way Edwards handled communications about the Greene case, members continue to support his overall agenda.

"We did say he could have handled it much better," Pierre told USA Today Network.

Greg Hilburn covers Louisiana politics for the USA Today Network. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana governor: Racism still among State Police amid Greene case