Racist, antisemitic graffiti found in Marblehead

Sep. 10—MARBLEHEAD — Racist and antisemitic graffiti was discovered on a building in the Wyman Woods conservation area in Marblehead Thursday.

The town's Recreation and Park Department reported the graffiti to the structure at 30 Everett Paine Boulevard.

Police documented the graffiti before town employees covered over it. They are now investigating who might be responsible.

They believe it was done within the last couple of weeks.

Officers also looked around the area for other graffiti or evidence but did not find any.

Police have alerted the town's Task Force Against Discrimination, town officials and the Anti-Defamation League.

"These incidents will not be tolerated in Marblehead, and we will conduct a full investigation using all available resources, while criminally charging anyone found responsible for this felonious act," Chief Dennis King said in a press release posted on the department's Facebook page Friday afternoon.

He is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident or any similar incidents in Marblehead to contact the lead investigator, Marblehead police Detective Sgt. Sean Brady by calling the station at 781-631-1212.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis