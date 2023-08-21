Are racist emails a crime or protected free speech?

When a racist and threatening email prompted the abrupt resignation of former Knoxville police Deputy Chief Brooklyn Belk, the question remained whether the message fit the criteria for a crime.

Belk, and many other recipients of messages that are threatening but don't lay out a specific act against a specific individual, contend they're clearly meant to intimidate and cause fear. The Knoxville Police Department, the FBI and many legal scholars say clearing the bar of a crime requires more than what was in the email Belk received June 11 in her workplace inbox.

Legal experts weigh in

Legal experts told Knox News there’s a thin line between what constitutes a crime when it comes to racist emails and what is considered free speech under the U.S. Constitution. Striking a balance between protecting individual liberties and combating hate speech requires thoughtful consideration of legal frameworks, societal attitudes and cultural contexts.

The delicate balance between protecting freedom of expression and addressing the harmful impact of hate speech continues to challenge society and is especially controversial depending on who is on the receiving end of it. Black Americans, especially, point out the long history of intimidation campaigns in this country that culminated in violence against their targets.

One of the most contentious aspects of the debate is the question of whether racist threats should be considered an exercise of free speech or criminal behavior.

Teri Dobbins Baxter, an attorney and distinguished constitutional law professor at the University of Tennessee College of Law, told Knox News the general rule is that the government can’t punish speech because of the content or because it’s offensive to someone.

Citing Counterman vs. Colorado, a case that the Supreme Court decided this year, Baxter said the general rule is the government can’t punish speech.

In Counterman vs. Colorado, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Billy Raymond Counterman, a Colorado resident who was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for stalking, primarily based on his Facebook messages.

About a decade ago, Counterman sent a Facebook friend request to a local musician in Denver, then sent messages to her over several years she described as "creepy" and "weird." When she blocked him on Facebook, Counterman created new accounts to continue messaging her.

He started referring to times he had seen her in person, and suggested she should die, prompting her to begin carrying a gun and ultimately leave Colorado. Counterman was charged with stalking by local prosecutors, tried and convicted.

But the Supreme Court threw out his conviction, ruling that state courts had not proven Counterman's messages were "true threats" - messages meant to frighten a person into thinking they were in genuine danger of harm – and he was protected by the First Amendment.

“The First Amendment protects that generally. So any restriction or punishment, because of the content of somebody's speech is presumptively unconstitutional," Baxter said.

The case is an example of the delicate distinction between true threats of violence, which can be subject to criminal punishment, and free speech. The issue has led to divisions among the states and lower courts as they grapple with defining the critical boundary.

Do racist emails similar to the one Belk received fit into the category of a crime?

Baxter said there are exceptions to First Amendment protections, including incitement of violence meant to produce imminent lawless action; defamation, a falsehood that harms someone's reputation; and true threats.

“In Counterman vs. Colorado, they pointed this out. They haven't actually upheld the conviction under incitement for nearly 80 years. So that's not one that typically you can rely on because most speech is not likely to incite violence immediately. But that's still out there,” Baxter said.

Baxter told Knox News determining whether speech constitutes a true threat is frequently a matter of inquiry, requiring more than mere exaggeration or hyperbole. The courts have clarified that it must be a statement conveying a real potential for violence to occur.

The email sent to Belk was designed to intimidate by any regular person's reading – it included racist references to Black people and said, “We must kill our real enemies who are anti American anti Christ Communist Jews like Walt Disney Communist Company." But it was not put in front of an audience and the threat is not specific. That creates a high hurdle to call it criminal.

Dwight Aarons, a criminal law professor at the University of Tennessee College of Law, told Knox News it would be difficult but not impossible to prove civil rights intimidation under Tennessee law. It all depends on a thorough investigation.

There are successful prosecutions of people who sent threatening emails to public officials. In April, a New Jersey man was sentenced to six months in jail for fourth-degree intimidation after sending a racist email to a Black city councilwoman.

The email at the center of the New Jersey case featured repeated use of the N-word. The sender questioned how Brown was elected in a Republican district and said he wanted to do "everything in my power to get your n----- a-- out of here," NJ.com reported.

Middlesex County prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone emphasized that employing racist language to harass or threaten an elected representative is a criminal offense in New Jersey. She underscored that her office is committed to prosecuting people who engage in such actions. She also commended the dedicated work of law enforcement in tracking down the sender.

Many Black Americans innately feel that both emails – the one sent to Belk and the one sent to the New Jersey councilwoman – incite violence and hit a reasonable definition of intimidation, but the law is not so clear-cut.

Aarons told Knox News that when criminality can't be proven, other measures can be taken to protect people.

“You know it is one thing to say that emails like this are not a crime but there are other things that an employer can do to support the person who's the object,” he said.

