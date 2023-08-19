Racist graffiti on Lansing home leads to ethnic intimidation investigation

LANSING — Police are investigating possible ethnic intimidation after a racial slur was written on a Lansing man’s house.

Jon Levy, a Black man living at the property, identified himself as a victim of the graffiti to Lansing TV station WLNS. He said he returned home to the 1100 block of Lake Lansing Road Thursday night to find the words “rent,” “crackhead” and a racial slur tagged around his house.

Sgt. Jillian Colby with the Lansing Police Department said an ethnic intimidation report has been generated, which could carry a felony charge. She said that a suspect is not yet in custody but said the department had leads about the possible perpetrator based on previous events.

“It sounds like there has been some other incidents with this person,” she said.

Colby said police were first notified Thursday night of the incident but there was ”a miscommunication as far as what the actual crime was.” Police called back and visited the scene Friday morning, she said.

Contact Sheldon Krause at skrause@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @sheldonjkrause.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Racist graffiti leads to ethnic intimidation investigation in Lansing