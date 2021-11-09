Racist graffiti at massive construction site sends 1,300 workers home, Utah cops say

Maddie Capron
·1 min read

A construction site shut down and more than 1,300 workers were sent home after racist graffiti was found in a portable bathroom, Utah police said.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, Nov. 8, that a racial threat and slur was found written inside the bathroom at a huge construction site for a Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain.

“The slur … identified a specific group, named a suggested action, and identified a date,” public information officer Spencer Cannon told McClatchy News in an email. “So that is at least part of why there is reason for greater concern.”

Police said the graffiti said “kill a ------ day” with an upcoming date.

Cannon said there have been other instances of alarming graffiti at the job site, including a swastika drawn on the ground.

“That kind of thing is cause for concern, of course, but it did not include information that was a direct threat such as the one yesterday,” he said.

Mortenson Construction, the company managing the project, discovered the slur and reported it to the sheriff’s office.

The company posted a $50,000 reward for information that would help them identify a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office plans to continue investigating the incident, with special attention on the date referenced in the graffiti, according to Cannon.

Eagle Mountain is about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Student wore KKK costume as a ‘dare’ before it was confiscated, CA principal says

100-hour graffiti cleanup shuts caverns at California park. ‘What is wrong with people?’

Black construction workers called out racism in team meeting — and got fired, feds say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy's CDP opposes major management changes in TIM boardroom row - sources

    Telecom Italia's (TIM) second-largest investor CDP doesn't want major management changes at the former phone monopoly as its top shareholder Vivendi calls into question the role of CEO Luigi Gubitosi, three sources close to the matter said. TIM board members will face off this Thursday over plans outlined by Gubitosi to reorganise the group and extract more value from its assets, including the key landline grid. The extraordinary board meeting has been requested by Vivendi's representatives on TIM's board of directors, Arnaud de Puyfontaine and Frank Cadoret, alongside three independent members.

  • Young couple found shot to death in shed, Alabama cops say. 2 teens charged with murder

    The couple were dumped on someone else’s property.

  • France steps up virus booster campaign as infections rise

    French President Emmanuel Macron issued a mass appeal Tuesday for people to get booster shots to fight rising virus infections that are raising concerns across Europe. Booster shots, currently authorized in France for anyone over 65 or with underlying health conditions, will be expanded to those 50 and over in December, Macron said. “Each of us must play our part” to avoid a deadly “fifth wave” of the pandemic, Macron said in a televised speech.

  • Former Crestview man cleared of sexual battery charges after girls admit story was fabricated

    The State Attorney's Office has dropped charges of sexual battery against former Crestview resident after his accusers victims recanted their claims.

  • Why judge named teen killer, 15, who 'nearly decapitated' boy, 12

    Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was jaiiled for the murder of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis.

  • Report: Clermont teen charged with animal cruelty after killing family dog with sword

    A Clermont teenager was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after his parents reported him for killing the family dog with a sword.

  • Hilliard man who won $1 million on lottery ticket admits filing tax fraud, hiding cash overseas

    Mustafa Shalash pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return after winning $1 million on a lottery ticket.

  • Top general stresses America's need to adapt to historic power shifts

    Science is advancing at warp speed while we humans progress at sludge speed, too oblivious to recognize that the changes from which we now recoil will be dwarfed by those of the next five or 10 years.

  • NBCUniversal to launch livestream shopping, following Big Tech's lead

    NBCUniversal is making its livestream shopping debut with a show on Instagram and other platforms during the holiday season, allowing viewers to buy clothing, home decor and other products featured in the program, the Comcast Corp unit said on Tuesday. The traditional media company is vying with tech companies for a piece of the so-called social commerce industry, which is expected to balloon to $50 billion from $36 billion in annual U.S. sales by 2023 according to research firm eMarketer. TikTok is testing livestreamed shopping and Snap Inc is investing in augmented reality technology to help Snapchat users virtually try on items like watches, jewelry and other apparel to cut down on returns, a major problem faced by online retailers.

  • Teen murder victim identified 41 years later

    A teen known as “Walker County Jane Doe" has been identified as Sherri Ann Jarvis, Texas officials said Tuesday, 41 years after she was murdered.

  • Suspect photos released in home robbery of 'Real Housewives' star

    Authorities released suspect photos Monday in last month's home-invasion at Dorit Kemsley's home, from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

  • Miller, other top Trump White House aides subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas seeking documents and testimony from more associates of former President Donald Trump, including senior adviser Stephen Miller, former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other White House aides. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, said in a statement that it wants to "learn every detail of what went on in the White House" on Jan. 6 and the days immediately preceding the attack. "We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election," Thompson said.

  • Biogen probes death of Aduhelm user after brain swelling

    The drugmaker's shares were down about 1.2% in afternoon trading. The patient was hospitalized after taking Aduhelm and was diagnosed with swelling in the brain before dying, the company said. "We continue to work with the reporting physician as well as global regulators to further understand the case," the drugmaker said in an emailed statement.

  • France to build new nuclear reactors to meet climate goals

    France will start building its first new nuclear reactors in decades as part of efforts to meet its promises to reduce planet-warming emissions, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday. “To guarantee France’s energy independence, to guarantee our country’s electricity supply, and to reach our goals -- notably carbon neutrality in 2050 -- we will for the first time in decades revive the construction of nuclear reactors in our country, and continue to develop renewable energy,” Macron said in a televised address.

  • Glynn County police officer testifies he interviewed Greg McMichael after Ahmaud Arbery shooting

    First responders in the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation continued their testimony. A police officer read a transcription of a conversation he had with Greg McMichael, the father of Arbery's accused shooter, Travis McMichael.

  • Remington Arms moving headquarters to Georgia; company says Ilion jobs will stay

    Gun maker Remington Firearms will move its headquarters to Georgia, with plans for a factory and research operation.

  • U.S. warns Americans to leave Haiti as security crisis deepens, hostages remain captive

    The Biden administration is urging U.S. citizens in Haiti “to strongly consider returning to the United States” amid a gang-aggravated fuel shortage and a deteriorating security climate in which 17 Christian missionaries, including 16 Americans, have been held hostage more than three weeks.

  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Hints at the Return of Original Cast: 'Have You Missed Us?'

    Ghostbusters: Afterlife premieres in theaters Nov. 19

  • Kellyanne Conway Resurfaces With Her Most Brazen Trump Lie Yet

    "We never even heard of a such of a thing," she declared on Fox News.

  • Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain

    Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls' education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families. Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name.