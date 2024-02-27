Racist, homophobic remarks hurled during ‘Zoom bombing’ of local town meeting

A barrage of antisemitic, racist, and homophobic slurs were hurled via teleconference during a Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.

It’s all part of a nationwide trend called “Zoom bombing.” People can join a video conference from anywhere in the world and make disruptive comments.

Now, Matthews commissioners could change the way they take public comments.

The public comments were extremely jarring. Commissioner Garner left and refused to listen. Commissioner Tufano scolded the town for muting a speaker & told commissioners they have to listen to the remarks no matter how vulgar they are. The next two speakers were anti semitic. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 27, 2024

Guest speakers were required to register for the public comment period during the Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting Monday. That was when the five people made several hateful comments.

“It was antisemitic, it was homophobic, it was transphobic, but most of all, it was disgusting,” said Commissioner Renee Garner.

“Although we may not agree with him and we find what he says repulsive, you have no right to turn down the volume on this man,” Commissioner Mark Tofano said that night.

Now, the Town of Matthews is trying to figure out how to update its policies so it doesn’t happen again.

Commissioner Garner left the meeting during the Zoom public comments. She said she wants to find middle ground, allowing residents to speak freely without giving bad actors a megaphone.

“The question was, how do we mitigate the harm while allowing them to speak their beliefs?” she asked.

Despite the commissioners’ disagreement over how to handle the situation as it was unfolding, each commissioner Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with Tuesday said their priority is upholding the First Amendment.

Commissioner Tofano believes the town is navigating difficult waters.

“Trying to make it palatable just because people are offended doesn’t mean we have to stop what offends them,” he said.

Commissioner Ken McCool told Jackson that the town is looking at other government policies and considering following in their footsteps.

“My hope is we are able to allow as much public discord as possible without crazy disruption,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Town of Matthews released a statement saying the comments were protected under the First Amendment and speakers were muted after reaching their five-minute limit.

The town will schedule a special meeting about handling virtual public comment in the future.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte also commented on the meeting:

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte calls for increased moderation at public forums after the horrific antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ comments made by speakers at last night’s Matthews Town Commissioners meeting.

“While we recognize the importance of free speech, the Matthews Town Commissioners, and local governments and communities across North Carolina, need to make it clear that efforts to demonize or intimidate Jewish and LGBTQ people are unacceptable. The blatant antisemitism and hatred shown during the Town Commissioners meeting encourages hostility and puts both communities at risk.

“Using public forums to spread hate and misinformation and attack the Jewish community is an egregious misuse of our governing bodies, and it must be addressed immediately.

“We will continue to speak out against the dangers of rising antisemitism, and we commit to address and combat hate of any form.”

