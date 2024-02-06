Racist or iconic? Cincinnati's 'Big Indian' struggles to find a place in a changing world

The “Big Indian” sign points to Motor Time Auto Sales on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Carthage. A Change.org petition was made by Werner Lange to remove the sign.

In the cold and gloom of his 70th winter, the “Big Indian” towering over Vine Street in Carthage is not the man he used to be.

The black, red and blue paint covering his sheet metal body is less vibrant. His outfit no longer shimmers in neon lights. His eyes stopped blinking decades ago. His waving arm, once in constant motion, is now locked in place awkwardly above his head, as if waiting for someone, anyone, to give him a high five.

But not all the damage done by time’s passing is visible. His reputation has suffered, too.

Seen for years as a harmless curiosity or a gaudy neighborhood landmark, the bow-legged caricature with a yellow feather sprouting from his head is now viewed by some as an embarrassment. He’s a relic, they say, a 42-foot-tall vestige of a time when it was OK to sell maple syrup or ball caps or, in this case, used cars with mascots and logos that lean hard into ethnic and racial stereotypes.

Even his name – locals have been calling him the “Big Indian” for years – is more problematic now than when the owner of a car dealership put him up in 1954 to catch the eye of passing motorists.

Back then, newspaper ads urged customers to “Come in and smoke peace pipe!” and promised, “We no scalp-um!”

An ad featuring the 'Big Indian' sign at a Cincinnati car dealership that ran in The Cincinnati Enquirer in April 1959.

An ad campaign like that today would likely result in more firings than car sales, but the giant, smiling character who inspired it is still there, never changing, frozen in time.

What should become of him?

Should he retire to a museum, where he can be placed in historical context? Should he be torn down and sold off as scrap, as his critics demand? Or, as some fans suggest, should he be left alone to preside for an eighth decade over a blacktop lot filled with pre-owned vehicles?

Such questions have been asked before. But as sports teams and high schools and makers of rice and pancake mix continue to move on from symbols that have aged poorly, pressure is mounting to do something.

“Every time I go by that sign, I’m appalled,” said Werner Lange, who moved to nearby Hartwell from northern Ohio last year. “It’s not an icon, it’s an eyesore.”

Fighting racism or 'political correctness'

Lange helped organize a protest a few weeks ago, on a frigid Martin Luther King Jr. Day, outside MotorTime Auto Sales, which inherited the Big Indian when it took over the car lot two decades ago. The goal was to convince MotorTime's owners to take it down.

Homer Shadowheart, a Cincinnatian who is of Anishinaabe and Susquehanna heritage, carried a sign that read, “Scrap Big Indian. Scrap Racism.” In his view, the Big Indian mocks indigenous people and their history.

“We’re still here, and we’re not fond of being made fun of,” Shadowheart said. “I don’t think anybody really likes that.”

But as he stood that day in the cold, Shadowheart was reminded why the Big Indian has endured even as the cultural ground has shifted beneath his giant, rusting moccasins. Some motorists shouted at the protesters, telling them, sometimes in colorful language, to go home.

And a few others joined them on the sidewalk for an impromptu counter protest. John Russell, a lifelong Carthage resident, was one of them.

“I’m gonna stand up and fight for that Indian,” Russell said.

From left: Werner Lange, director of Ohio Peace Council, Homer Schadowheart and Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard hold signs encouraging the removal of the “Big Indian” sign on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, outside Motor Time Auto Sales in Carthage. A Change.org petition was made by Werner Lange to remove the sign.

While Shadowheart sees the Big Indian as an insult to his history and heritage, Russell said removing it would insult the history and heritage of Carthage. It’s a beloved landmark, said Russell, 56, and generations of kids grew up, as he did, passing beneath that waving arm and those flashing lights.

He also remembers, along with thousands of other Cincinnatians of a certain age, the 1970s TV commercials for the lot’s then-owner, Cherokee Motors, which proclaimed the best car deals in town could be found “where Paddock meets Vine, at the Big Indian sign.”

When asked for comment, MotorTime's owners declined but referred The Enquirer to a prepared statement the business issued a decade ago, which described the sign as "an icon that brings color and happiness to the Valley."

Russell echoed that sentiment, saying the sign didn’t hurt anyone when it went up in the 1950s and isn't hurting anyone now. He blamed the complaints about it on the same “political correctness” that’s brought down Confederate monuments and team mascots, like Chief Wahoo in Cleveland.

“Leave the sign alone,” Russell said. “Don’t come around here with your political BS.”

Shadowheart, a stand-up comic who talks about his heritage in his act, knows this argument well. He used to wear a Chicago Blackhawks jersey onstage, with the caricature of a Native American right below his own face, to point out why he thinks it’s absurd when people tell him he shouldn’t be bothered by such things.

“I hear that a lot: ‘I don’t know anybody who’s offended,’” Shadowheart said. “Well, how many Native Americans do you know?”

'It's just part of the neighborhood'

The answer, in Cincinnati and in much of the country, is probably not many. According to the U.S. Census, people of Native American ancestry account for less than 1% of Cincinnati’s population.

Shadowheart said that’s one reason efforts to remove symbols like the Big Indian take so long and meet so much resistance, as happened in Cleveland when the baseball team retired the Indians nickname, and at Miami University and Anderson High School when school officials moved on from Redskins.

If people are unfamiliar with the experiences of indigenous people, Shadowheart said, they’re less likely to appreciate why those symbols are offensive. Recent studies suggest the same, finding that people of color respond more negatively than whites to Native American mascots.

“It is frustrating,” Shadowheart said. “As human beings, we think if it doesn’t affect us, we shouldn’t worry about it.”

But Russell and others also see the fight as personal. They grew up with those symbols, bought jerseys bearing their image and, in places like the Carthage used car lot, still see them every day.

Russell said people who share those memories feel they’re under attack by outsiders who paint them as racists for defending something that’s been part of their lives since childhood.

“We’re not gonna let you come to our neighborhood and bully us,” Russell said.

Protesters in favor of and against the “Big Indian” sign gather along the sidewalk on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, outside Motor Time Auto Sales in Carthage. A Change.org petition was made by Werner Lenge to remove the sign.

Down the street, at the Pro Hardware store, Carlos Mitchell struck up a conversation with one of his customers about the protesters at the used car lot. Mitchell, the store’s owner, said they’d both grown up in the area and had driven past the Big Indian sign for years.

His customer said the protesters should ignore it if they don’t like it. “It’s just part of the neighborhood,” he told Mitchell.

Later, though, Mitchell got to thinking. As a Black man, he said, how would he feel if someone put up a caricature of a Black person, or if someone raised a Confederate flag?

“I’m going to take that a whole lot differently,” Mitchell said. “Even if someone says that doesn’t mean anything, yeah, it does.”

Wondering what comes next

Two weeks after the protest, on a cold, rainy afternoon, Dave Campbell drove to Carthage from his home in Lebanon to take some photos of the Big Indian sign. He’d seen news reports about the protest and said a friend was wondering if the sign might be for sale.

Campbell said car enthusiasts like him might want to see it in a museum someday, or maybe a private collector with an exceptionally high ceiling could find a place for it.

When he went inside to talk to the manager, Campbell suggested that 70 years was a long time, and the Big Indian might not be able to stay here forever. The protesters had vowed to return and some were taking their campaign to social media. A change.org petition demanding the sign's removal had gathered about 750 signatures.

“What’s the latest on this?” Campbell asked. “Is it to the point where it’s going to be taken down?”

He got no answer. But before leaving, Campbell said he’d stay in touch, in case anything changes.

