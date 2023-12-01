Racist incident at high school generates protest
Residents from across Kansas City showed their support Thursday for the victim of a racist attack of a teenager at Shawnee Mission East High School.
Residents from across Kansas City showed their support Thursday for the victim of a racist attack of a teenager at Shawnee Mission East High School.
Wahl died last December of a ruptured heart vessel while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Will Thursday night's NFC matchup be filled to the brim with fantasy football points?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Seahawks are looking to rebound after a difficult loss in Week 12.
Jorge Martin breaks out the first-year pass catchers who could help fantasy teams make the playoffs.
A fresh 2023 closing high is in reach for stocks on Thursday as investors digest further data that shows inflation is cooling.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hand-delivered the first batch of Cybertruck EVs to their new owners on Thursday.
Tiger Woods returned to professional golf for the first time since April, and results were encouraging if not perfect.
Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz takes you inside her successful leadership style.
The song at first seems dark, even nasty. But it's the U.K.’s most-played holiday song of the 21st century because ultimately, it's an anthem of hope.
Meta is striking back against recently-imposed FTC sanctions that block the company from monetizing the data of children. This is the second attempt by Meta to stop these sanctions.
JJ Watt broke some news.
Stroud is the fifth player ever to earn both awards in a single month.
Fiat 500e order guide shows $32,500 starting price for the U.S. market. Still a fashion choice like the Mini Cooper EV, but less expensive than before.
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage decreased to 7.22% from 7.29% the prior week.
The 34-year-old is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
Conference championship weekend is here.
Home sales under contract dropped 1.5% from the month before, according to the National Association of Realtors. The 71.4 index reading is the lowest since the index was originated in 2001.
The Lincoln Navigator is due for some updates; the prototypes in these spy photos are expected to enter production for 2025.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) rolled out details on its pilot program for its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating that 100,000 selected Korean citizens will join the trial in the fourth quarter of next year. The participants will be able to buy goods with tokens in the form of CBDC issued by commercial banks. The central bank said that a digital currency could solve issues with existing voucher systems, which are special government grants.