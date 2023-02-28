‘Racist and insensitive messages’ spray-painted at two Eagle Mountain-Saginaw schools

Police with the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District are investigating incidents of vandalism involving racist graffiti found at two campuses on Monday, district officials said.

Custodial crews found graffiti spray-painted in the courtyard of Chisholm Trail High School early Monday, according to a letter from school officials to parents. The walkway in front of Ed Willkie Middle School was also spray-painted “with similar racist and insensitive messages,” officials said.

School officials didn’t give specific details about the messages, just that they demeaned various ethnic groups.

A spokesperson for the district said one of the messages warned not to come to school Friday but didn’t specifically threaten violence. District police didn’t find anything to substantiate the statement, the spokesperson said.

Police are reviewing security cameras in the areas targeted by the vandals, officials said, and those responsible will be arrested.

Anyone who has information about the vandalism is asked to contact the district police at 817-847-2999, Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or reach out through the Let’s Talk button on the Chisholm Trail High School website.

“Part of what makes our community great is our diversity,” said Winston McCowan, principal of Chisholm Trail High School, in the letter to parents. “We will not tolerate anything that makes our campus uncomfortable for any child.”