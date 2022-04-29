Racist Karen: Video Shows Woman Detained After Racially Harassing Delta Staff

A video circulating on the internet shows a woman being arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at a Delta Airlines gate after allegedly spitting on Delta employees and saying racial slurs against the airline staff. The woman has been called racist Karen on the internet because of this incident.

In the video, posted in late February by the Tiktoker Talia Devlin (@talbrooks), a white woman is seen twisting and turning in an airport police officer’s arms as he tries to restrain her. Her resiting moves made both – the woman and the police officer- fall into the gate’s boarding desk. Then, the female passenger began yelling “Are you arresting me?” “This is wrong”. The gate agent arrested her and removed her from the scene.

Captioned: @delta made my day by arresting this racist. Officially my preferred airline. #Deltatakesoutthetrash #fyp #justice ♬ original sound, the video has reached over 1,6 million views and 2,301 and 2,500 comments so far.

All the woman’s belongings were retrieved at the gate.

People who were sitting at the gate and saw the incident started to laugh about the situation as shown in the video.

As Talia Devlin’s video showed in her TikTok account, people were clapping and cheering when they saw the woman being escorted out. When the TikToker asked two men near the gate if they know what happened, they say that the woman might be intoxicated and said that she was “hysterical.”

Commenters on the video about the racist Karen being arrested at Atlanta International airport.

Lauren Wachong

Enjoy your first class ticket… to jail 😂

Samantha Elizabeth

The fact that she tried to resist arrest. She acted like she hadn’t done anything wrong!😂

Cassie Whitten

I like at the end she screams “this is wrong!” And someone screams at her “you’re wrong!” Girl I think it’s you that’s causing a scene 😂

ThiccCouchSlap

The bye Karen at the end HAHAHAHA

rockkat8

A true Karen if I ever saw one.

winnerchickendinnah

Karens filling up jails is 😂😂

Travel Noire reached out to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Delta Airlines for comments but has yet to hear back.