Racist messages found on University of Delaware student's garage door, nearby home

Newark police are investigating what they called a "racially motivated" incident after a University of Delaware student discovered a racial slur, including the N-word, written on the garage door of her off-campus residence.

At 11:29 a.m. Friday, police arrived at the apartment in the first block of S. Chapel St., according to the Newark Police Department. The slur, police said, was written sometime the night before.

Upon searching the nearby area, a second residence was found with similar writing on the window, according to the police.

Both matters are under investigation, police said.

Newark Police found a woman shot after responding to a noise complaint at 2:22 a.m. on Saturday.

The University of Delaware addressed the incident in an email sent to students and staff Friday from University President Dennis Assanis and Vice President of Institutional Equity and Chief Diversity Officer Fatimah Conley.

"We are all angry that a member of our community has been the target of such an abhorrent incident," Assanis and Conley said in the email.

"Let us be clear: This expression of hate is contrary to the University’s values, and we have and will continue to speak out against prejudice and discrimination in our society," the email said. "Our ongoing work as a community to address equity, racism and social justice will rely on steps we take together to combat such intolerable actions."

The slur has since been removed, according to the email, and the university is working closely with the student and her family to "support them during this distressing time."

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Officer R. Parker at (302) 366-7100 x. 3586 or rparker@newark.de.us.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Racial slur discovered on University of Delaware student's garage door