Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

  • Members of the Phoenix Police Department stand vigil during the open casket viewing of former Phoenix Vice Mayor and city councilman Calvin C. Goode at the Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building in Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Goode died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was 93. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
  • Calvin C. Goode is laid at state in front of Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building in Phoenix, Ariz on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Family members and members of the community attended the public, socially distanced viewing for Goode who died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was 93. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
  • Calvin C. Goode is laid at state in front of Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building in Phoenix, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Family members and members of the community attended the public, socially distanced viewing for Goode who died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was 93. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
  • A woman walks past pictures of the late civil rights leader Calvin C. Goode, who was laid in state in front of Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building in Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Family members and members of the community attended the public, socially distanced viewing for Goode who died on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. He was 93. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
  • The Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building, right, stands adjacent to Phoenix City Hall, left, on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The building was renamed after Goode when he retired from the City Council after 22 years, including two years as vice mayor. Phoenix city officials, residents and prominent members of the Black community will honor the late civil rights icon, city leader and longtime Arizona resident in the coming weeks. The events follow a public, open-casket viewing hosted on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, outside of the former city hall, renamed after Goode. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department and the FBI are investigating after a virtual funeral for civil rights icon and city leader Calvin Coolidge Goode was interrupted Tuesday by hackers yelling racist slurs.

Mayor Kate Gallego confirmed the investigation on Twitter, saying the city does not tolerate hate crimes.

“I condemn the racists who disrupted Vice Mayor Goode’s funeral services. This is horrific and does not represent the values & commitment of our community. I am determined to continue Vice Mayor Goode’s fight," Gallego said.

Goode died on Dec. 23 from an illness not related to COVID-19. He was 93.

Goode was the second Black councilmember for the city of Phoenix and the longest-tenured elected official in its history, serving on the Phoenix City Council from Jan. 2, 1972 until Jan. 3, 1994, including as vice mayor in 1974 and 1984.

Gallego was speaking on the legacy Goode had left in Phoenix, when a man was heard spewing slurs over her comments about a half hour into the virtual service, KTAR-TV reported.

“He deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego said.

The Historic Tanner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church hosted the stream on its Facebook page, with family members, city officials and friends speaking through Zoom. The church resumed the memorial in a new stream.

“The hate act that occurred during the celebration of life for Vice Mayor Goode today was atrocious and unforgivable," Councilman Michael Nowakowski said in a statement. “We must do better.”

