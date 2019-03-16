Death toll rises to 50 in New Zealand mosque shootings

In Christchurch, New Zealand, a self-described racist is accused of opening fire in 2 mosques, killing 49. A manifesto has been found.

The death toll in the mosque shootings that shook New Zealand rose to 50 people on Saturday, with victims ranging in age from 2 years old to over 60, local media reports.

Of the 50 injured, 36 remain in Christchurch hospital following the massacre. Two adults are considered in critical condition at the city's hospital and one child is at Starship children's hospital in Auckland, according to the New Zealand Herald.

A 28-year-old Australian was the sole gunman who allegedly opened fire on two mosques during Friday prayers in the New Zealand city of 375,000, police said. Two other people, a man and a woman, who were arrested soon after the shootings were not linked to the shooter.

Among the critically injured is a 4-year-old Alin Alsati who was gunned down alongside her father at the Al Noor mosque.

Alin, who turns 5 next month, was shot up to three times during the melee, according to the New Zealand Herald. The girl was described as beautiful and kind-hearted by an unnamed friend of the family.

Her father, Jordanian barber Wasseim Alsati, posted a video to Facebook from his hospital bed asking friends and family to "please pray for me and my daughter."

In the 48-second clip, Aslati said that he was "really tired" after being shot three times.

“I am very sorry to miss your calls and text messages, I will not be able to answer anyone of you now,” said Alsati. “I am just posting this video to show you that I am fully OK.”

Among the victims was 14-year-old Sayyad Milne, according to his father, John Milne, who told the New Zealand Herald that his son was a "brave little soldier" who liked playing football.

The high school student was at the mosque with his mother. "It's so hard... to see him just gunned down by someone who didn't care about anyone or anything," the father said to the New Zealand Herald.

Haji Daoud Nabi, 71, also died in what his sons described to the New Zeland Herald as a "cowardly act."

"It's outrageous to me. Forty-nine people got killed, kids and grown-ups shot in the back while praying," one of the son's said to the New Zeland Herald.

Hamza Mustafa, 14, and his father, Khaled Mustafa, also lost their lives, according to a Facebook post made by Syrian Solidarity New Zealand. Another family member, Zaid Mustafa, 13, is in a stable condition in Christchurch hospital, "but he does not know that both his father and brother have been killed," the Facebook post said.

The family moved to New Zealand from Syria last year, according to the Facebook page that shares news and promotes humanitarian efforts.

A spokesman for the organization told the New Zealand Herald that Mustafa's wife and daughter, who were not at the mosque Friday, were in "total shock, devastation and horror" at the news.

Alta Marie, the wife of Zulfirman Syah, said on Facebook that her husband used his body to shield their 2-year-old son Averroes during the shooting, "which caused him to receive most of the bullets and much more complex injuries than our son."

She said Syah is in stable condition following "extensive exploratory and reconstructive surgery," and that her son sustained minor injuries.

Another survivor told BBC News that his father took a bullet for him.

"A (bullet) went past my face and it burned my face. It didn't even touch me, but it burned, so I could only feel for the people that got shot by them," Ali Adeeba told BBC News. "My father is in ICU. He's the one that actually took a bullet for me."

Earlier, more than 200 members of the Muslim community met with hospital officials to discuss how the bodies will be identified and released this weekend, but many of them left saying they could not wait all night for information, Radio News Zealand reports.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wore a black hijab when she and a contingent of local officials met Muslim leaders at the Canterbury Refugee Center and at Hagley College.

For family members, "very much the focus on them was being able to access their loved ones," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "Front of mind for them, of course, is fulfilling their religious expectations and that is burial."

Ardern told the grieving families she has many roles as prime minister, but on Saturday had three "incredibly important jobs."