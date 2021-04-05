Racist Terrorizes Chinese Family's Children, Home in Hate Crime in San Jose

Kimberly Nguyen
·2 min read

A man has been arrested for demanding entry into a young family’s house in San Jose and yelling racial slurs at the couple’s 6-year-old twins inside in late March, according to Dion Lim.

The incident, captured on the family’s security camera, shows a man walking across their lawn, already yelling something indiscernible before forcibly knocking on their door. Seemingly agitated when no one responded, the man could be seen walking away yelling at the house before walking towards the door and knocking again. "Open the door right now! Communist China! You f*cking Commies! This is America!” he could be heard yelling.The children inside, thinking the person outside was a delivery driver, did not open the door. One of the sons asked their mother if the incident was related to the amount of time they were on their iPad for. The mother was speechless in response, she told Lim.

The San Jose Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.Their parents, Huang and Yim, had immigrated to the country from China when they were teenagers, Ying told Lim.“I said you did nothing wrong, we did absolutely nothing wrong,” their mother Ying said in response.The couple described a mix of emotions ranging from anger to fear, emphasizing they did not want their children to get hurt.“You came here out of nowhere to scare my kids. It’s not okay,” Ying said.Huang said he was an avid reader of the news, never imagining the situation their family was in would happen to them in the 20 years they have been in the area. The couple called the authorities immediately, he described.“I have to take action against this,” he said.The couple took action by creating a community that looked out for each other, giving their neighbor’s boxes of candies and telling them what had happened to their own family. The suspect has been arrested previously for abusing his father, according to the San Jose Police. The couple is also seeking a restraining order against him. Feature Image via Dion Lim

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Sikh Man Dies Saving 3 Children From Drowning in California River

Asia's Tourist Attractions Are Now Ghost Towns Over Coronavirus Fear, Travel Restrictions

American Pilot Dies in Crash While Delivering COVID-19 Test Kits in Indonesia

Former Factory Worker Becomes Japan's New Prime Minister

Recommended Stories

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • 'They Give Us Coronavirus’: Korean American GOP Candidate Stands Ground On Anti-Chinese Remarks

    A Korean American congressional candidate in Texas is facing a backlash for making anti-Chinese immigrant remarks in a forum last week. Sery Kim, who is Republican, was responding to a question about the U.S. immigration crisis when she said of potential Chinese immigrants, “I don’t want them here at all.” “They steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus, they don’t hold themselves accountable,” the candidate said at the forum, which was organized by two GOP groups in Texas' 6th Congressional District.

  • Police: Teacher offered $200 for sex with 2-year-old

    A Florida school district fired a teacher shortly after a law enforcement report was released Monday saying he offered to pay for a father’s motel room if he could sexually molest the man’s 2-year-old daughter. Xavier Alexander, a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens, has been fired, the Palm Beach County School District said in a statement. Alexander, 27, also advertised himself on websites as a babysitter, investigators said.

  • New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

    Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a Manhattan Criminal Court judge. Police have identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in a video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her head several times on March 29 near Times Square. "This attack would not have happened if he was not released," said Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, standing in front of the courthouse, where demonstrators raised signs to "speak up against Asian hate" and to support the police.

  • California missing mother told family it was husband if 'anything' happens, FOX News Digital exclusive

    Missing California mother of three's family .reveals chilling new details about troubled marriage in FOX News Digital exclusive.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Korean-Owned Convenience Store Gets Trashed by Racist in North Carolina

    A Korean-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina was left in ruins after a man trashed its premises while yelling anti-Asian slurs last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Plaza Sundries near the Charlotte Transit Center on March 30. ﻿  The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas, was immediately arrested.

  • So, It Seems the Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Dating Rumors Are True After All

    I guess it's official now - Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are dating! After weeks of speculation, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the two are indeed a couple and they're "still going strong, despite not being able to physically spend time together."

  • After 22nd sexual misconduct lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, Texans issue statement

    Watson remains under investigation with the Houston Police Department.

  • Woman sparks internet chaos after revealing her weekly household chores: ‘Your husband isn’t pulling his weight’

    Most people thought this husband's expectations were demeaning.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Emily VanCamp Laughs Off MCU Backlash Over Captain America Kiss: ‘We All Were’ Surprised

    "There was quite a bit of backlash about that," the actress behind Sharon Carter says about her big "Civil War" moment.

  • Rapper faces backlash for joining OnlyFans days after her 18th birthday: 'We breaking all the rules'

    The previous holder of that record was former Disney star Bella Thorne.

  • Matt Gaetz suggests people are out to get him because he's happily engaged

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) apparently thinks his political enemies want to throw a wrench into his wedding plans. The congressman penned an op-ed, published Monday by The Washington Examiner, in which he defends himself amid a Justice Department investigation into payments he and an indicted Florida politician made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. "First, I have never, ever paid for sex," Gaetz wrote, while also dismissing reports that he recently had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old. "And second, I, as an adult man," he clarified, "have not slept with a 17-year-old." Gaetz believes he's being targeted by "partisan crooks" in the Justice Department because he "loathes the swamp" — a reference to the Washington, D.C., political establishment — and "fights both sides of it on a daily basis." Painting the investigation as a political smear campaign isn't particularly surprising or uncommon for a congressman in Gaetz's situation, but he took things a step further and suggested his opponents are also out to get him because he's happily engaged. "It comes as no surprise that my political opponents want to sensationalize and criminalize my prior sex life just as I am getting engaged to the best person I've ever known," he wrote. "It is regrettable that the battle of ideas should thus become so personal. But then again, when your ideas suck, you need to stoop this low." Read the full op-ed at The Washington Examiner. More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's cultural impotenceThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemGonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005

  • Hilary Duff Goes from Blue to Blonde Days After Giving Birth to Baby Girl: ‘Normal Hair Parents’

    The Younger star welcomed her daughter Mae James Bair on March 24

  • Asian store worker punched in face; hate crime investigation underway

    According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "you Chinese (expletive)" and then ran off.

  • Two South Florida men face life in prison after pleading guilty to plumber’s murder

    Two South Florida men have pleaded guilty to murdering a plumber who was called to a Miami Lakes home in a robbery set-up and later got shot during a struggle inside a getaway car, federal authorities said Monday.

  • Maitland Ward Says She Makes 6 Figures Per Month Through OnlyFans

    Maitland Ward, who made headlines for going into the adult film industry after starring on 'Boy Meets World,' told TMZ she makes 6 figures a month on OnlyFans.

  • Iowa to pay $225,000 to settle lawsuit over trooper's force

    Iowa will pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was injured when a state trooper knocked him over and put his knee on his neck during a 2017 traffic stop, according to documents released Monday. The payment to Bryce Yakish ends a lawsuit he filed against the state and former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in 2019, months after a sheriff released dash camera video of the arrest.

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free