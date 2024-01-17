Racist vandalism discovered at high school in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After discovering racist vandalism at a high school in Fresno, school officials found it as an opportunity to encourage the public to invest in their community.

Edison High School staff woke up Tuesday to racist and vulgar graffiti on their school signs and baseball field. Cuss words, racist language, and phallic images could be seen in silver writing.













“As soon as someone saw it our team at Fresno Unified came out, painted over it, got rid of it, and you know there’s a little work to still be done but for now it’s covered and we don’t have the kids being stained by this unfortunate incident,” said Keisha Thomas, Fresno Unified School Board Member for the Edison region.

Thomas says this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“Last time they broke in they took the ball machine— and we had a top-notch ball machine and it’s unfortunate our kids couldn’t practice without the ball machine. So we want to stop these things from happening over and over again and we really want people to take pride in the areas that they live in,” Thomas said.

As a result of their investigation, Fresno Police say four juveniles who do not attend the high school have been contacted in connection to the vandalism. One has been arrested and cited as police investigate this incident as a hate crime.

“Now whether or not these young men lived in this area or not we’re a ‘One Fresno.’ So we have to take responsibility for everything that happens in all of our neighborhoods and we have to be supportive of schools— schools should be off-limits to everybody, it’s just like church,” Thomas explained.

While some may find solace in knowing at least one suspect is behind bars, Thomas does not believe jail will teach them anything.

“I don’t believe jail is a place for these kids— or young men. I believe that they need to come back and fix this, that’s the punishment,” Thomas said. “Because now you have pride in something that you had to do— you don’t want people to mess up that wall or the baseball field or anything that has to do with the work you put in. We have to teach better.”

She says despite the deficit this incident has created, Thomas believes this teaches us as a community to invest in each other.

“We have to teach our kids too. Things happen and sometimes they are not good things but we have to dust it off, we have to fix it and we have to do better and we have to try to teach people better as individuals, not necessarily as teachers but just us, as a collective people in Fresno. We just have to teach each other better,” Thomas said.

School officials advise any stolen school district equipment will be replaced and ask the public to be wary of any fake GoFundMe accounts for the incident.

