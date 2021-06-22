A year after racist vandalism, Santa Fe's India Palace serving takeout

Jun. 22—Victor Saucedo, a longtime customer of India Palace, has been indulging in what he calls some of the most authentic food in Santa Fe since 2015.

He orders takeout at least once a month, he said Monday, and is enamored with the restaurant's unique and enticing flavors.

He misses the experience of dining in.

One year after an attack on the popular downtown restaurant shook the community amid rising racial tensions in Santa Fe and nationwide, workers say spray-painted slurs on the walls are gone, and other extensive damage has been repaired. But the doors remain closed at India Palace as cooks prepare takeout meals in a newly built kitchen.

"Unfortunately, we still don't have our tables and chairs," said Cameron Brown, director of operations at India Palace. "COVID happened. They couldn't get the orders from overseas. Once that's taken care of, we'll finally be able to reopen."

Santa Fe police, assisted by the FBI and the Attorney General's Office, still have not named any suspects in what the agencies are investigating as a hate crime on June 22, 2020.

Brown and the owners of India Palace are disappointed with the slow pace of the investigation and a lack of communication with police. But they are moving forward with hope, buoyed by overwhelming support from the community.

"When I first heard about the attack through the news, I couldn't believe it," 25-year-old Saucedo said. "It was very devastating. What did this place ever do to those types of people?"

He never thought anyone would commit such an attack in Santa Fe, he said.

Brown, who has worked at the restaurant since 2013, is not just an employee. Owner Baljit Singh and his son, Baljot Singh, quickly became like family, he said.

He often refers to Baljit Singh as "Dad."

Brown was the first to alert the Singhs of the attack, which caused nearly $100,000 worth of damage.

The words "White Power," "Trump 2020," "Go back to your country" and other racial remarks were spray-painted on the building and artwork. The kitchen and dining rooms were ravaged. Bottles of wine were smashed, tables broken, and glasses and dishware shattered.

Story continues

Before the attack, Brown and Baljot Singh had been using the restaurant to prepare food and care packages for homeless people in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. These supplies were left strewn around the restaurant.

Baljit Singh said at the time it was the first such crime he had faced at India Palace, which had been operating just a block off the Plaza on Don Gaspar Avenue for about 30 years.

The damage to the building was so extensive, Brown said, it was less costly to renovate the interior than to replace what had been destroyed.

"We got some stuff taken care of. The contractors did an OK job," he said. "There are still some things that they didn't fix, but we got through it and worked together to get it done ourselves."

In addition to a new kitchen, new floors and repainted walls, the restaurant increased its security measures. It now has 24-hour video surveillance cameras inside and outside, and all of the locks were replaced.

"We couldn't risk it anymore," Brown said.

The attack was the second violent incident at the site in less than a week. A few days before the restaurant was struck, Brown said, he and Baljit Singh had a confrontation with a man in the parking lot who drew a firearm.

Brown said he believes the vandalism was prompted by racial tensions that had escalated last summer.

"With all of the movements going on at the time and how the state has gotten a little worse with crime lately, I do feel like it was a hate crime," he said.

"It was nothing we couldn't get past, though."

Support from the community poured in after the attack and made all the difference in the Singhs' ability to rebuild the business. Unsolicited GoFundMe campaigns from others in the community raised more than $120,000.

Brown said it took about five or six months before the kitchen was ready to reopen for takeout service. He worked for free during that time amid the pandemic, when it was difficult for all restaurants in the city to stay afloat.

"We're at a point of breaking even. We're trying to get everything back on track to where it's supposed to be," he said.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said the investigation into the India Palace attack remains active. The department has been following up on leads for nearly a year, he said, adding he could not disclose any details.

"We have done interviews. We've been following up on leads," Joye said. "We've gotten a few throughout the year that we've investigated and followed up on."

Investigators also pulled surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Still, Brown said the business has lost a lot of trust in the department.

"Honestly, it doesn't feel right because at the end of the day, we should have some type of update, and it's been over a year," he said. "We're just left in the dark like everyone else."

He and the restaurant's owners are always concerned about another horrific attack, he said, and they are frustrated by their experience with investigators. Once, Brown said, they were asked to go to the police station to look at evidence, but when they arrived, it didn't happen.

"[Police] said 'Hey, we have photos of potential suspects. We'd like you to come take a look.' " But, Brown said, "When we got there, there's no photos, and they asked us a bunch of questions and had us write things."

Joye disputed the claim. He said Brown and the Singh family had been brought in to discuss information that had come in during the investigation, not to view photos of potential suspects.

Now, if police want to contact the restaurant owners, Brown asks them to go through an attorney.

District 1 City Councilor Renee Villareal, who represents the downtown area, also criticized the department's lack of updates in the case, which she called a disservice to the community as well as the restaurant owners.

"I think it's frustrating to actually — not even as an elected official — not have access to any updates on investigations, especially as it relates to my district," she said.

City Councilor Chris Rivera, who represents the southwest-side District 3, defended the police department's handling of the case.

"There's always some public safety things where information can be put out quickly," he said. "But there's always those cases or issues that are still under investigation, where really a lot of information can't be passed on without it affecting the investigation somehow."

Joye said the agency has taken the case seriously.

"The things that were written are sad and disgusting," he said. "Just by the nature of how this case has gone, it's taken more time to work out, and we want to make sure we're doing things right."

He added: "Just because people haven't seen anything does not mean that we're not actively working on things."