‘Racist words ... giving me flashbacks.' Black Cincinnati residents brace for Trump rally following ‘racist’ comments

CINCINNATI — When Donald Trump slammed majority black Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess", 80-year-old Mary Harper found herself recalling a painful memory from decades ago.

It was the 1960s, and Harper, who is black, had been working at the Cincinnati offices of a big national insurance company that was just beginning to hire more African Americans for entry level jobs. As she stepped on the elevator one day, a white worker turned to her and sneered, "I guess they're hiring more roaches now."

Trump’s attacks last week on Rep. Elijah Cummings, who is black, and his Maryland Congressional district took Harper back to that deeply hurtful moment in her own life.

“Trump’s racist words have been giving me flashbacks,” Harper told USA TODAY this week at a meeting of activists in a Cincinnati church sanctuary. “You never forget the hurt of something like that, but why am I being reminded of it by the president?”

Days after the president's attack on Cummings, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Harper’s hometown Thursday for a political rally at the U.S. Bank Arena downtown. The visit to Ohio’s third-largest city, one with a long history of racial tension, segregation and inequality, comes as the president has thrown a series of racial broadsides at opponents as he ramps up his reelection effort.

The Cummings insult, as well as a recent invective targeting four Democratic House lawmakers, all women of color, has drawn criticism from Democrats that the president is engaging in a cynical ploy to stoke white voter resentment and rile up his base. But Trump has faced minimal pushback from Republicans over his attacks on African American lawmakers.

For his part, Trump insists that he's not racist, but rather simply calling out Democratic leaders who he says are doing too little to stem violence and poverty in some of the nation's biggest cities.

With his latest big arena rally, Trump has chosen as a backdrop what at times has been one of the most segregated metropolitan areas in the nation.

A racial wage gap persists even among the city’s most educated residents —Cincinnati’s white workers with college degrees earn an average of $5 per hour more than black peers with the same level of education, according to a 2018 study by All-In Cincinnati, a coalition of groups advocating for greater inclusivity.

The Cincinnati metro area also has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, disproportionately impacting minority communities. Hamilton County, which includes Cincinnati, sees more than 12,000 evictions annually, according to a University of Cincinnati study published last year.

Black children are three times more likely to live in poverty than white kids, and 38% of black residents live in poverty.The city is 50% white and nearly 43% black.

'As Christians don't we have to speak out?'

At the same time, the city — which has seen its white population increase over the last decade as its black population has declined — is in the midst of a building boom. There are now 55 development projects under construction in the region with a total expected investment of more than $2.6 billion, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier tally of projects.

“Cincinnati is at a racial crossroads,” said the Rev. Damon Lynch III, who leads the New Prospect Baptist Church, one of the city’s prominent African American congregations.

Lynch added that he was dismayed by the president's recent attacks on the minority lawmakers. More disappointing, he said, is the silence from white Evangelicals about the president's actions.

"I understand you may support him for his economic views or because you like who he may appoint to the Supreme Court," Lynch said. "But as Christians don't we have to speak out?"

Cincinnati council member Tamaya Dennard speaks with with a group of real estate and development industry professionals on July 30, 2019. More