Rackerby man denied parole for 2008 murder

Oct. 11—The Yuba County District Attorney's Office announced that Steven Shaun Knoefler was denied parole on Tuesday and will continue to serve his sentence of 16 years to life for the 2008 murder of his girlfriend Vanessa Hayes.

According to the DA's office, Knoefler and Hayes had been dating for around four years and lived together with Hayes' children in Rackerby. In March 2008, Knoefler was arrested for threatening Hayes with a shotgun and pushing her. He pleaded to misdemeanor domestic violence, and was sentenced to 60 days in the county jail and a term on probation.

Sometime around May 1, 2008, Knoefler beat Hayes to death with a barbell in front of one of the teenage children. Knoefler reportedly threatened to kill the teen if they didn't help him bury Hayes in the backyard.

According to Appeal archives, Knoefler kept Hayes' body in a refrigerator for nearly a month before burying her in a shallow grave. Knoefler would go on to burn Hayes' property, cut out a section of blood-stained carpet and throw the barbell he had used as a bludgeon into blackberry bushes.

As Hayes' friends and family began to wonder where she had gone, Knoefler continued to attend court-ordered classes for domestic violence, the DA's office said.

In June 2011, the teenager became an adult and reportedly disclosed the crime, leading investigators to Hayes' body. According to the DA's office, Hayes' skull had been shattered into about 64 pieces and her arm was broken.

Despite years passing, investigators also found three dumbbells out in berry bushes on the property, a patch missing from the carpet, and blood on a wall near where the murder took place.

On June 28, 2011, Knoefler pleaded no contest to second degree murder, admitting the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of the offense and was sentenced to serve 16 years to life. However, Knoefler became eligible for parole after only 12 years, the DA's office said.

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith appeared remotely before the Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday where she provided the plea transcript, police reports, coroner's reports, victim impact statements, and some photos of the remains to the board. Some of Hayes' surviving family members also attended the remote hearing to express their opposition to his release.

During the three-hour hearing, Knoefler answered questions about his background, Hayes' murder, and what he's done to try to improve himself during his time in prison. The board ultimately found that Knoefler has not shown positive changes during his incarceration, and is struggling with denial about his actions. He will be eligible for another parole hearing in approximately 5 years, the DA's office said.