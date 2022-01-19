Racketeering lawsuit against McKinsey revived by U.S. appeals court

FILE PHOTO: Logo of McKinsey and Company is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a racketeering lawsuit accusing the consulting firm McKinsey & Co of concealing potential conflicts when seeking permission from bankruptcy courts to perform lucrative work on corporate restructurings.

The 3-0 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan was a victory for retired turnaround specialist Jay Alix, who accused McKinsey of running a "criminal enterprise" by hiding its ties to lenders and its clients' competitors.

Alix said McKinsey's conflicts of interest should have disqualified it from 13 bankruptcies including American Airlines, food retailer Harry & David and coal producer Alpha Natural Resources, causing his former firm AlixPartners to lose assignments.

He also accused McKinsey of running a "pay-to-play" scheme in which it arranged meetings between clients and bankruptcy lawyers in exchange for referrals from those lawyers.

The appeals court said a lower court judge erred in finding that Alix did not allege a "proximate" link between McKinsey's alleged wrongdoing and harm to AlixPartners, in which Alix reported owning a 35% equity stake.

In addition, the court said the judge gave "insufficient consideration" to whether McKinsey undermined the integrity of federal judicial proceedings, in which litigants are entitled to know that the rules are being followed.

"If McKinsey's conduct has corrupted the process of engaging bankruptcy advisors, as Alix plausibly alleges, then the unsuccessful participants in that process are directly harmed," Circuit Judge Barrington Parker wrote.

The court did not rule on the merits.

It returned Alix's case to U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan, who had dismissed it in August 2019.

Alix has battled McKinsey in multiple courtrooms since 2016.

"Mr. Alix has lost all six of his lawsuits against McKinsey, and we are confident the evidence will ultimately show that this lawsuit is similarly meritless," McKinsey said in a statement.

Sean O'Shea, a lawyer for Alix, in an email said the decision allows for "fuller disclosures of McKinsey’s frauds" at the trial court.

Alix has sought triple damages under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which lets people sue if they believe criminal enterprises caused them harm.

The case is Alix v McKinsey & Co et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2548.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Yandex reaches settlement in search engine dispute

    Russian tech giant Yandex on Wednesday said it had reached a settlement agreement in a competition law dispute over its search engine results with Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and a consortium of IT companies. The FAS told Yandex last February that it had created unequal market conditions for general online search services, that it was preferentially promoting its own products and asked it to stop. Yandex at the time said it was ready to defend its position.

  • Can AMC Stock Bounce Back From its 74% Drop?

    The leading multiplex operator is trading 31% lower in 2022, and down nearly 75% since peaking last June.

  • Drug distributor executive accused of 'greed' in opioid trial

    Prosecutors on Tuesday urged a jury to convict Rochester Drug Co-operative Inc (RDC) Chief Executive Laurence Doud, saying that he funneled addictive opioids to "bad pharmacies" and street-level drug dealers out of "greed." Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Burnett said during opening statements in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday that Doud directed employees to continue selling oxycodone and fentanyl to pharmacies and doctors despite "clear signs" that the drugs were being sold to street dealers and opioid addicts. "He knew the rules, and he also knew the dangers involved in selling opioids."

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Former Houston Methodist doctor files lawsuit

    A former Houston Methodist doctor has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist asking for Methodist to detail the effects of the vaccines and financial reports.

  • Aerospace lawsuit targets Collins Aerospace, second segment of Raytheon Technologies to face claims it restricted hiring

    A legal challenge against Connecticut’s aerospace industry has broadened to include Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corp. subsidiary accused in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday of participating in a no-hire agreement that allegedly crippled career and pay opportunities for engineers. A similar lawsuit in U.S. District Court in December named jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, ...

  • Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down

    In a quiet valley tucked away from Colorado’s bustling ski resorts, far from his hometown in northern Mexico, Trinidad Loya found a way to support his family’s American dream: Coal. The coal plant is closing, along with the mine that feeds it and has nearly 115 more employees, and all the workers will lose their jobs over the next decade, according to Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. which partially owns and operates the Craig Station.

  • Smartmatic sues Mike Lindell for defamation, saying he is 'crazy like a fox' and alleging he 'intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia and party divide for the noble purpose of selling his pillows'

    Voting company Smartmatic claims that Lindell is pushing a conspiracy theory about the election to "sell pillows to keep and increase his fortune."

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wells Fargo names Derek Flowers as new chief risk officer

    Wells Fargo & Co named Derek Flowers as its new chief risk officer, leading all aspects of the lender's risk management systems, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Flowers replaces Mandy Norton, who served as the bank's chief risk officer since 2018 and is planning to retire in June. He takes the job as the bank continues to work on what Chief Executive Charlie Scharf recently called a "multi-year effort to satisfy" regulatory requirements.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • How Exxon is using an unusual law to intimidate critics over its climate denial

    America’s largest oil firm claims its history of publicly denying the climate crisis is protected by the first amendment Exxon, headquartered in Houston, argues that lawsuits filed by out-of-state politicians infringe on the sovereignty of Texas. Photograph: Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock ExxonMobil is attempting to use an unusual Texas law to target and intimidate its critics, claiming that lawsuits against the company over its long history of downplaying and denying the climate c

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Bloomington employers struggling to find workers: 'most brutal job market that I've seen'

    Some business leaders said they believe the pandemic has shifted labor dynamics to the detriment of employers — and to the benefit of workers.

  • Charlotte’s newest grocery store features hot bar, to-go meals, local produce

    The latest opening comes less than a year after the Salisbury-based grocery chain, Food Lion, opened another Charlotte store as grocers continue to battle for market share.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    You don't have to have a teaching background to be an online tutor. The great thing about tutoring is that you can register with a service or you can strike out on your own. Registering with a service can supply you with a ready-made client pool, but your earning potential will be limited to what the service allows you to earn.

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and the pandemic has only expedited that trend....

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft De

  • Jury orders Cracker Barrel to pay man more than $9M after he's served cleaning liquid

    A Tennessee man was awarded more than $9 million after he was served cleaning liquid instead of water at a Marion County Cracker Barrel.

  • Inflation: Seven reasons why the cost of living is going up around the world

    Global inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is at its highest since 2008. Here are seven reasons why.