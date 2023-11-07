Racketeering trial of ex-Ald. Ed Burke continues with more jury selection, courthouse display of corruption cases past covered in brown paper

The historic corruption trial of ex-Chicago Ald. Edward Burke restarted Tuesday with the questioning of more potential jurors, who so far have been asked everything from whether they know what ward they live in to the names and breeds of their dogs.

One thing the jury pool did not see as they assembled in the 25th Floor ceremonial courtroom for coffee and donuts Tuesday morning: The large wall display featuring famous public corruption cases at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse, including former Illinois governors Rod Blagojevich and George Ryan.

Per the request of Ed Burke’s attorneys, the display, part of larger montage about the court, was covered up with brown paper and cordoned off by a black screen so Burke’s jurors don’t see it.

It is likely that jury selection will stretch into Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said from the bench as the proceedings began Tuesday.

Burke’s family, including his wife Anne and at least one of his sons, sat in the front row alongside a priest who attended to support the former alderman. Burke swiveled in his chair and smiled broadly at them as they arrived.

Anne Burke, a former state Supreme Court justice, examined a printed copy of a spreadsheet with details about each prospective juror.

Among those questioned Tuesday morning were a social worker who works for an Alzheimer’s organization and a mother of seven who loves NASCAR. A Wicker Park man in his 20s said he already knew a little about the Burke case.

“I’m not sure how impartial I could be,” he said, a little shyly. The judge said they would discuss that at sidebar.

Jury selection got off to a slow start Monday, with attorneys questioning only 20 of the 53 prospective jurors on Monday’s panel. The rest of that group will be questioned Tuesday before another panel of 50 is expected to get its turn.

Kendall has said they need to get about 44 people who make it through “for cause” strikes before proceeding to the next phase.

Among the citizens questioned so far who could decide the fate of a legendary Chicago political figure: a part-time butcher, a Chicago Public Schools teacher, and a retired IRS agent with a passion for roller skating.

The son of a Democratic ward boss and alderman, Burke, 79, served more than 50 years on the City Council and allegedly ran the Finance Committee like his own personal fiefdom before his office was dramatically raided by the FBI in November 2018.

When the judge Monday asked the potential jurors if anyone knew Burke, a woman raised her hand and said she knows him from “the country club,” presumably meaning the Beverly Country Club, which was staked out by the FBI as part of the investigation. Kendall said they would ask about it more specifically when it’s the woman’s turn to be interviewed.

The judge and attorneys delved deep into jurors’ hobbies and personal lives, down to their favorite “Ted Lasso” characters and the names of their pets.

Prospective jurors who live in Chicago were asked if they knew who their alderman was. Generally they answered that they did not. A few said they had heard of Burke, but didn’t know details about his case.

Burke is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Burke’s longtime ward aide, Peter Andrews Jr., 73, is charged with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity, and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

The third defendant, Cui, 52, of Lake Forest, is charged with one count of federal program bribery, three counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity, and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

At the heart of the indictment are more than a hundred secretly recorded meetings and phone calls allegedly showing Burke using his elected office to win benefits for himself, mostly through business for his private law firm.

Burke’s defense team, meanwhile, will try to show that Burke’s maneuvering was nothing more than politics as usual. In fact, Burke is not charged with performing a single official act as alderman in exchange for anything of value, and some of the projects he allegedly put his thumb on the scale for weren’t even in his ward, his attorneys have argued.

The crux of Burke’s defense will likely be to knock down former Ald. Daniel Solis, who was caught in his own corruption scheme before agreeing in 2016 to become an FBI mole and secretly record Burke and others over a period of nearly two years.

