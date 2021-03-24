- By GF Value





The stock of Rackspace Technology (NAS:RXT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be , according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $22.45 per share and the market cap of $4.6 billion, Rackspace Technology stock is believed to be . GF Value for Rackspace Technology is shown in the chart below.





Rackspace Technology Stock Appears To Be

, which is estimated to grow 9.63% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Rackspace Technology has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Rackspace Technology is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Rackspace Technology is poor. This is the debt and cash of Rackspace Technology over the past years:

Rackspace Technology Stock Appears To Be

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Rackspace Technology has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.7 billion and loss of $3.424 a share. Its operating margin is 0.91%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Rackspace Technology is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Rackspace Technology over the past years:

Story continues

Rackspace Technology Stock Appears To Be

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Rackspace Technology's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry%. Rackspace Technology's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -58.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Rackspace Technology's return on invested capital is 0.32, and its cost of capital is 6.46. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Rackspace Technology is shown below:

Rackspace Technology Stock Appears To Be

In short, the stock of Rackspace Technology (NAS:RXT, 30-year Financials)appears to be . The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Rackspace Technology stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

