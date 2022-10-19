Rada condemns Iran for supplying Russia with weapons and supporting it in war against Ukraine

·3 min read
Russia uses Iranian-made kamikaze drones for attacks on Ukrainian cities, in particular for strikes on Kyiv
Russia uses Iranian-made kamikaze drones for attacks on Ukrainian cities, in particular for strikes on Kyiv

The resolution was supported by 303 MPs.

Read also: Military expert on Iranian Shahed-136 drones in service with Russia

It states that Iran's decision to supply the Russian Federation with weapons makes Tehran also responsible for the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, primarily for civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

It also undermines bilateral relations between Ukraine and Iran, which were constructive until recently.

The Rada called on Iran to immediately stop supplying Russia with any weapons used by the aggressor for its war against Ukraine and for terrorist attacks in Ukrainian cities.

Read also: Germany to back sanctions against Iran for shipping drones to Russia

The parliament also called on the international community to urgently take all possible action to stop the arms supply. If Iran refuses to do so, effective sanctions must be introduced against Tehran, the country's authorities and Iranian companies.

The parliamentarians called on the governments and parliaments of foreign countries to contribute to the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capacities, in particular to immediately strengthen Ukraine's capabilities in the field of air and anti-missile defense.

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made kamikaze drones on Oct. 17. After the first attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, and several buildings were damaged. Other drones hit a residential building, killing five people and injuring four more. Among the dead were a six-month pregnant woman and her husband.

A total of 28 kamikaze drones were launched towards the capital on the morning of Oct. 17, Vitaliy Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, reported. Most of them were shot down. Five explosions were recorded in Kyiv.

Read also: Ukraine destroys dozens of Iranian-made suicide drones in past days

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry called on Tehran to immediately stop supplying weapons to the Russian Federation and warned that it Iran would be held responsible for the attacks. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba initiated the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in turn stated that they had nothing to do with the supply of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Russia. They also declared readiness for negotiations with Ukraine to refute the accusations.

Read also: Iran’s denial of supplying Russia with drones is a lie

In fact, there is ample photographic evidence, and material evidence from shot-down drones, that Iran’s denials are false.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Oct. 11, citing intelligence sources, said Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Iran. After the first Iranian drones were shot down, Ukraine did not extend the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador and reduced the number of employees in the Iranian embassy to a few people.

Read also: Iran ready to send more drones, missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, reports Reuters

The Washington Post, citing U.S. officials, reported on Oct. 16 that Iran had secretly agreed to send Russia not only attack drones, but also surface-to-surface ballistic missiles intended for the war against Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • EU Inches Toward Sanctioning Iran for Supplying Drones to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries want to review evidence to confirm when Iranian drones were delivered to Russia before imposing new sanctions against the country, according to people familiar with the issue.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls Iran an accomplice to Russian aggression

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 20:42 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said that Iran's provision of weapons to Russia to wage a full-scale war makes it an accomplice to aggression and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

  • Missing Moms: Only 5% of US State Lawmakers Are Mothers With Young Kids

    (Bloomberg) -- Of the more than 7,000 state lawmakers across the country, only 5% are mothers with young children at home, new research shows.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaThe numbers are even more paltry for groups t

  • Rare toad fight similar to landmark endangered species case

    The unusual circumstances that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on the Endangered Species Act in 1978 have not surfaced much since then. Citing the potential threat posed by the water-pumping power plant, the Fish and Wildlife Service declared the Dixie Valley toad endangered on a temporary, emergency basis in April — only the second time in 20 years it’s taken such action.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Gen. Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that the situation in the southern Kherson region was “very difficult,” and that civilians from some areas should be evacuated ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive. Surovikin alleged that Ukraine planned to attack infrastructure, including a dam at a hydroelectric plant. “Therefore, first of all, the Russian army will ensure the safe, already announced departure of the population under the relocation program being prepared by the Russian government,” Surovikin said.

  • Russia to send more tanks, ACVs to Belarus amid ‘threats to Union State’

    Up to 9,000 Russian troops and a large number of military equipment will arrive in Belarus as part of the deployment of a "common grouping of troops", Assistant Defense Minister of Belarus for International Military Cooperation Valery Revenka said on Twitter on Oct. 17.

  • EU to sanction 8 people, entities over Iranian drone use by Russia

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, three diplomats said. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

  • Ukraine's foreign minister suggests that Zelenskyy terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 16:13 Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has submitted for the President's consideration a proposal to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran because of the Iran-made drones that Russia uses against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

  • Eastward gas flows via Yamal and Russia-EU flows via Ukraine steady

    Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline inched slightly higher to 1,213,963 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET (0500 GMT) and 0800 CET (0600 GMT), from 1,078,577 kWh/h earlier in the day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm), almost unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday that it plans to ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine, in line with volumes in recent days.

  • Why Harry and Meghan’s Highly-Anticipated Netflix Docuseries Has Been Delayed

    Netflix has allegedly delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary series due to the backlash surrounding the latest 'The Crown' season.

  • Anti-aircraft defence activated in Kyiv Oblast, rockets strike Vinnytsia Oblast, explosions rock Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 14:34 Anti-aircraft defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast. In addition, the Russians are attacking Vinnytsia Oblast using rockets and explosions have rocked Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

  • Juan Toscano-Anderson shows off cool tattoo, has touching surprise for mom

    Juan Toscano-Anderson showed off his new tattoo on Tuesday and shared a special surprise he has for his mom.

  • Ukrainian air force shoots down Russian Su-25 in Kherson Oblast

    The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 18, Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on Ukrainian national TV.

  • 30% of Ukraine's power stations 'destroyed in week'

    STORY: A day after Russia launched air strikes in multiple Ukrainian cities at rush hour, the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is now saying that 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed in just over a week...... causing widespread blackouts across the country, in what appears to be a deliberate campaign by Moscow to destroy electricity and water facilities before winter.That includes new Russian air strikes on Tuesday morning. Smoke was seen on the Kyiv skyline, and explosions in an area where there is a thermal power station. The mayor reported an attack on what he called "critical infrastructure," although officials have not confirmed if the station was hit. Strikes have also left the northern city of&nbsp;Zhytomyr, home to 263,000 people, without water and electricity supply.And according to a Ukrainian presidential aide two explosions rocked an energy facility in Dnipro, a southeastern city of nearly 1 million, causing serious damage.There are also reports of power facilities being targeted in the northern eastern city of Kharkiv and of an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv being hit.Zelenskiy has accused Russia of terrorizing and killing civilians with the air attacks.Moscow denies targeting civilians and using Iranian-made ‘kamikaze’ drones. Its defense ministry has said it is carrying out attacks on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.Russia earlier this month named General Sergey Surovikin as overall commander of what Moscow calls its "special operation".Surovikin served in Syria and Chechnya where Russian forces pounded cities in a scorched earth policy against its foes.Nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media because of his alleged toughness, his appointment was followed by the biggest wave of missile strikes against Ukraine since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24.

  • China Is Increasingly a ‘Tough Competitor’ for EU, Borrell Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is increasingly becoming a “tough competitor” for the European Union as it seeks to gain influence in the world, including Africa, Asia and Latin America, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Ti

  • Draymond Green welcomes NBA to 'Warriors Invitational' in vibrant green suit

    On the eve of the Warriors receiving their championship rings, Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in vibrant style.

  • Bengals, Zac Taylor deserve praise for adapting offense after early issues

    Good look for the coaching staff after six games.

  • India says it will look at Western proposals for a price cap on Russian oil, but buyers in the country are already securing crude shipments through December

    India will examine the Russian oil price cap proposal, though major Indian refineries have already secured shipments of Russian crude through December.

  • How Iranian Kamikaze drones could help turn the tide of war in Russia's favour

    In 1944, residents of southeast England learnt to dread the stuttering growl of primitive pulse jet engines – the sound of the V1 flying bombs.

  • EU sanctions Iran for human rights abuses after 22-year-old woman dies in custody of so-called morality police

    Iran was sanctioned by the European Union on Monday for the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody of the regime's so-called morality police.