On your radar: Another chance for snow in Mass. this weekend

This weekend will bring another chance for fresh snowfall after a pair of weekday storms blew through Massachusetts.

“It’s going to feel like February. We even have the chance for a little additional snow tomorrow [Saturday],” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. "

A coating to 2 inches of snow is possible for Cape Cod Coad and Islands as a distant ocean storm passes. A patchy coating is possible in other parts of the state due to afternoon flurries and squalls.

“We’re keeping an eye on a couple of closeby storms. The No. 1 storm is an area of low pressure that passes at its closes tomorrow [Saturday] morning, just nicking southeastern Massachusetts with some light snow into the afternoon,” Spear said. “That system’s out of here but a piece of energy will come through, triggering some flurries and snow squalls Saturday afternoon.”

Spear added that Sunday will be the “pick of the weekend” with brighter conditions.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday won’t climb out of the mid-30s.

The next three days will be quite February-like with a lasting chill, blustery stretches, and a little light snow. @boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/A0RDVy0U3x — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

