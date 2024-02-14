On your radar: Another storm to bring snow to Massachusetts ahead of weekend

Another winter storm will move through Massachusetts ahead of the weekend, bringing with it the potential for up to three inches of snow across much of the state.

Cold and wind this week

The storm will move in Thursday night and drop 1-3 inches of snow in most communities from Providence to Marshfield northward, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear. Less than an inch of snow is expected across southeastern Massachusetts.

Spear said this quick-moving storm system should arrive in the Bay State by 10 p.m. Thursday and clear out by 7 a.m. Friday.

An inch or two snow will come through Thursday night. Although outta here before sunrise Friday morning, you may need some extra time to wipe off the car. @boston25 #mawx #snow pic.twitter.com/CLhA9PXvPf — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 14, 2024

“It’s a fast-moving, weaker, clipper-type system,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “It’s out of her by the time you get up Friday morning but the only concern will be wiping off snow from your car before you head into work or school.”

Spear also noted that a storm system to the south could bring some light snow on Saturday but it’s something that needs to be monitored as it gets closer.

For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

