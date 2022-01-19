Radar satellite's stunning map of UK and Ireland

·3 min read
UK and Ireland
The map was assembled from just seven overflights in December

Here's a view of the UK and Ireland you won't have seen before.

The mosaic is made from imagery acquired by the NovaSar satellite.

Looking somewhat like a cheese-grater, this specialist spacecraft pictures the Earth's surface using radar.

The beauty of this technology is that it detects the ground even when there is thick cloud or, indeed, when it's night-time.

Consequently, this map was assembled by NovaSar in just seven passes.

A traditional optical satellite, which views scenes at wavelengths familiar to our eyes, would struggle to make such a map in so short a time. Britain's famously grey weather would be a constant frustration.

NovaSar
NovaSar in testing before launch to space: The radar antenna gives it the look of a cheese-grater

"Radar is a very deterministic thing," said Andrew Cawthorne, the director of Earth observation at Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), which built and owns NovaSar.

"You know that when you pass overhead, you're going to get an image without any external influences causing you problems."

I can't render the full image on this page. The one in my possession is two gigabytes in size. But if you could open it on your computer, you'd see some glorious detail - of cities, bridges, ships, mountains, parklands, lakes and much, much more.

The mosaic corresponds to an area of approximately 1,500km by 1,168km (1.75 million square km), or 938 miles by 730 miles (685,000 square miles).

Cumbria
Just off the coast of Cumbria it's possible to make out the white specks of wind turbines

Each pixel represents a square on the ground that's about 50m across, which is really interesting because you can see very clearly the wind turbines out at sea. The turbine units are much less than 50m across, but their towers have hard, metallic surfaces which are excellent reflectors of radar energy, so they show up as brilliant specks.

There's a lot of information in the map. It can be used to study land-uses, for example, to understand the changing urban footprint of Britain or to monitor the types of crops being grown on its agricultural land.

NovaSar was seed-funded by government grant. It is the only sovereign radar capability the UK has.

If Britain falls out of the EU's Copernicus programme with its radar satellite capability (continued membership is currently caught up in a dispute over Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland) then NovaSar will be the only direct space asset the UK can task around the globe to guarantee an immediate image of the ground.

Wales
Radar comes into its own in times of crisis when rapid imagery is vital, such as during major flood events

In development at SSTL is a new low-cost radar satellite called CarbSar. It is being developed in partnership with novel antenna designer Oxford Space Systems.

"OSS is developing this interesting wrapped-rip antenna and we're developing the front-end radar electronics that attach to that antenna. Quite a lot of the elements are on the bench now being tested," explained Dr Cawthorne.

"But although we have the money to build the CarbSar payload, we don't yet have the money to launch it."

The UK government published its long-awaited space strategy in September, which set out the desire both to remain in the EU's Copernicus programme and to build a constellation of small Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance satellites.

However, no budget was announced to go with the strategy.

UK space industry figures have told the BBC that if the country's association to Copernicus fails to materialise then the unused subscription should be fully invested in home-grown systems. The sum involved would be €750m (£630m) over seven years.

"We could do a lot with that kind of money," said Dr Cawthorne.

Scotland
This type of imagery can be used to track changes in land-use
CarbSAR concept
The CarbSar concept would give the UK a new capability
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Building an interstellar ramjet might be possible, but insanely difficult

    In traditional aircraft or rockets, fuel is burned continuously in order to generate thrust. As speed increases, approaching the speed of sound, air in front of the craft compresses until it creates a shockwave which we hear on the ground as a sonic boom. More powerful jet engines are able to push through the shockwave gaining higher speeds, but there is a limit. At some point the disruption of the shockwave meets the thrust of the engine and you hit a wall. To go even faster, you need a better

  • Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Suits Up in New Marvel Series on Disney+

    Good gods, y’all! During the NFL Super Wild Card game on Monday, Disney+ released the first official trailer for Moon Knight, giving us an extended look at Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Marvel’s newest streaming savior. The latest addition to the MCU — which premieres Wednesday, March 30 — is described as a “complex vigilante […]

  • This is the most detailed 3D map of the universe ever made, and it’s mesmerizing

    The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (or DESI for short) has created the largest 3D map of the universe we’ve ever seen. DESI created the map over the course of seven months. Each month, DESI continues to build off of it. In fact, DESI is only 10 percent of the way through its proposed five-year mission. … The post This is the most detailed 3D map of the universe ever made, and it’s mesmerizing appeared first on BGR.

  • China's Chang'E 5 lunar lander is first in history to find water on the moon up close

    China's recent lunar sample return mission made history by becoming the first to detect water on the Moon’s surface in real time. The Chang'E-5 probe, which landed on the Moon on Dec. 1, 2020, found water at its landing site in the Northern Oceanus Procellarum’s basin, according to recently published research in Science Advances. To detect water in real time, the lander used a lunar mineralogical spectrometer, an instrument that measures spectral reflectance in lunar regolith and rocks, reported Science Alert.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Tonga eruption was so big and what's next

    People around the world looked on in awe at the spectacular satellite images of an undersea volcano erupting in a giant mushroom cloud in the Pacific. New Zealand scientists Shane Cronin, a volcanology professor at the University of Auckland, and Emily Lane, a tsunami expert at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, help explain. The eruption on Saturday was incredibly explosive but also relatively brief.

  • Ethiopia country profile

    Provides an overview of Ethiopia, including key events and facts about this ancient former Christian empire in northeast Africa.

  • Kazakhstan security forces on high alert in Almaty amid calls for fresh protests

    Security forces blocked several downtown streets and cordoned off one of the squares in Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty on Wednesday as an opposition group planned to stage protests, a Reuters correspondent reported from the scene. The oil-rich Central Asian nation was shaken this month by the worst bout of violence in its post-Soviet history during which at least 225 people were killed, most of them in Almaty. On Wednesday, a group led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former Kazakh banker turned government critic in exile, said it would hold protests outside local government buildings in major cities throughout the country of 19 million.

  • Pregnant celebrity? Time to go nude

    How the nude pregnant celebrity photoshoot evolved - from Demi Moore to Perrie Edwards

  • UK police asked to probe Indian officials’ role in Kashmir

    A London-based law firm filed an application with British police Tuesday seeking the arrest of India's army chief and a senior Indian government official over their alleged roles in war crimes in disputed Kashmir. Law firm Stoke White said it submitted extensive evidence to the Metropolitan Police’s War Crimes Unit documenting how Indian forces headed by Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists and civilians.

  • NASA estimates Tonga volcano exploded with force of 5-6 megatons of TNT equivalent

    NASA scientists estimate the power of Tonga's volcanic eruption over the weekend to have been 5-6 Megatons of TNT equivalent.Threat level: Saturday's eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haʻapai volcano and subsequent tsunami killed at least three people. Scientists warn an "ash-seawater cocktail" poses a potentially toxic health threat, and drinking water could be contaminated.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free#NASAWorldview Image o

  • Japan widens COVID curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge

    Tokyo and a dozen other areas in Japan are set to face new COVID-19 restrictions effective Friday, with local leaders shortening hours for restaurants, as omicron cases hit a record high in the capital. Tokyo logged 7,377 new cases on Wednesday, its highest since a previous record of 5,908 on Aug. 13. Only about one-quarter of available beds have been filled in Tokyo and serious cases account for just 2% of all hospitalizations, according to the city government.

  • Former Kazakh president reappears, denies conflict among elite

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev appeared on Tuesday for the first time since unrest rocked the former Soviet republic this month, saying in a video address there was no conflict among the country's elite. Nazarbayev, who ruled the oil-producing country for three decades, said he had remained in Kazakhstan during the worst violence https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/kazakhstan-says-225-bodies-delivered-morgues-during-unrest-2022-01-15 in the country's post-Soviet history. Speaking two weeks after the protests began, Nazarbayev said he was no longer in charge of Central Asia's richest nation.

  • Want to make dropped pins more accurate in Google Maps? Here's how

    Google has invested heavily in developing Google Maps, but it can only be as accurate as you and your device will let it.

  • Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

    This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor.

  • Updates: Watch SpaceX launch Starlink mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    Liftoff of SpaceX's 36th Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center! After a two-hour delay, the rocket lifted off from pad 39A at 9:02 p.m. ET.

  • Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai

    Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world. The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.

  • Stellar intruder makes a grazing hit-and-run on a pair of young stars

    The Sun flies solo through the galaxy, the nearest star to us over 40 trillion kilometers away. But that's not the case for all stars. Many are in clusters, thousands of stars in close proximity, so close encounters are actually common. But if you rewind the clock, you'll realize those stars formed in that cluster, so there would inevitably be near stellar passes even when some of the stars are still shrouded in the huge disk of gas and dust from which they form. Another star breezing by would g

  • Ancient 'scepters' were actually straws for communal boozing, researchers say

    Silver and gold tubes unearthed in an ancient tomb in southern Russia and long thought to be ceremonial staffs were, in fact, the earliest-known drinking straws.

  • "Potentially hazardous" asteroid to have close encounter with Earth

    January 18 will be the closest the asteroid has come to Earth since 1933.

  • A new NASA astronaut corps for the next era in space

    NASA's next crewed missions to the Moon will need a larger, differently-trained and multi-skilled astronaut corps to deliver on the agency's ambitions. Why it matters: NASA has plans to fly astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2025 and ultimately establish a long-term presence there. That goal requires a robust corps with new, specialized training in what it takes to live and work on the Moon — and NASA needs to start planning now.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights